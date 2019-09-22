Photos: Prescott Valley Rotary Club Balloon Fest
Originally Published: September 22, 2019 10:12 p.m.
The 2019 Prescott Valley Rotary Club Balloon Fest attracted hundreds of locals and visitors to come and see what was expected to be quite the colorful hot air balloon spectacle, and family fun, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. The winds, though, were a bit unpredictable; at just after 6 p.m. folks were in anticipation mode to see if the planned launches would be able to occur.
