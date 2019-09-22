OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Sept. 23
Weather  63.0 weather icon
Photos: Prescott Valley Rotary Club Balloon Fest

The Cool Flying Balloon basket sits on its side ready to be set up with a hot air balloon. Not far off in the distance – the location was just behind the Harkins Theater and Entertainment District – official types were testing the ignition with flames of heat spouting off every few minutes. (Nanci Hutson/Courier

The Cool Flying Balloon basket sits on its side ready to be set up with a hot air balloon. Not far off in the distance – the location was just behind the Harkins Theater and Entertainment District – official types were testing the ignition with flames of heat spouting off every few minutes. (Nanci Hutson/Courier

Originally Published: September 22, 2019 10:12 p.m.

The 2019 Prescott Valley Rotary Club Balloon Fest attracted hundreds of locals and visitors to come and see what was expected to be quite the colorful hot air balloon spectacle, and family fun, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. The winds, though, were a bit unpredictable; at just after 6 p.m. folks were in anticipation mode to see if the planned launches would be able to occur.

Zia, Eppie and Megan Engle of Chino Valley grab a seat just a few hundred feet from the hot air balloon basket. Six-year-old Zia enjoyed getting her face painted prior to the wait. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

Eight-year-old Matthew Torres waits patiently for what is to come with his own pale blue balloon. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

Photos: Balloons launch Sunday morning over Prescott's Watson, Willow lakes
No balloons, but plenty of mud this weekend
Prescott Valley Balloon Fest, Sept. 21
Hot air balloons rise for Mile High festival
Video & Photos: Wet, watery fun at Heritage Park zoo

