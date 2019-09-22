Learn about cochlear implants Tuesday at Las Fuentes

A whole new dimension of everyday life was opened up for Jack Clevenger about 20 years ago through the placement of a cochlear implant.

“The CI (cochlear implant) gave me more of the sounds I did not hear: birds twittering, the clicking sounds on the computer, more of the ability to hear the consonants and higher pitched sounds …” said Clevenger, a local resident who had dealt with profound hearing loss virtually all his life, and became deaf in 1999.

The benefits of cochlear implants will be the topic of a presentation at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Las Fuentes, 1035 Scott Drive, in Prescott.

Clevenger says the presentation would be of interest to many in the community – especially the more than 11,000 Prescott-area residents who have some level of hearing loss.

According to the Healthy Hearing website, cochlear implants operate using two main components: An external part that hooks over the ear; and a surgically implanted internal part. The two components are coupled using a powerful magnet.

For Clevenger, a cochlear implant became a part of his life “out of necessity when I lost the rest of my residual hearing 20 years ago in 1999 and became deaf.”

Up to that point, Clevenger said, “I had been wearing very powerful hearing aids in both ears for hearing loss of 75dB, which is considered profoundly hard of hearing.”

While Clevenger notes that getting the cochlear implant “did involve learning how to hear again because the sounds were different,” he considers getting the implant “one of the few ‘miracles’ that happened in my life …”

Clevenger said his hearing loss occurred when had a fever of 105 degrees at one month old. His mother discovered his profound hearing loss at three months of age.

Clevenger went on to get hearing aids at three years of age. He attended regular elementary and high schools, before enrolling at Arizona State University. He ultimately received a master’s degree in counseling and became a counselor for students with disabilities.

Later, Clevenger worked for CaptionCall, installing over 1,000 CaptionCall telephones in northern Arizona communities.

After retiring this past month, Clevenger said he is “now devoting my life full time to being an ‘educational advocate for individuals with hearing loss’ in the Prescott-area communities.”

Tuesday’s presentation is titled “Powerful Connections in Your Community,” and is open to the public. Registration is available at this link on advancedbionics.com.