OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Sept. 23
Weather  63.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Learn about cochlear implants Tuesday at Las Fuentes

Jack Clevenger will speak Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Las Fuentes in Prescott on the benefits of cochlear implants. (Courier file)

Jack Clevenger will speak Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Las Fuentes in Prescott on the benefits of cochlear implants. (Courier file)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: September 22, 2019 9:18 p.m.

A whole new dimension of everyday life was opened up for Jack Clevenger about 20 years ago through the placement of a cochlear implant.

“The CI (cochlear implant) gave me more of the sounds I did not hear: birds twittering, the clicking sounds on the computer, more of the ability to hear the consonants and higher pitched sounds …” said Clevenger, a local resident who had dealt with profound hearing loss virtually all his life, and became deaf in 1999.

The benefits of cochlear implants will be the topic of a presentation at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Las Fuentes, 1035 Scott Drive, in Prescott.

Clevenger says the presentation would be of interest to many in the community – especially the more than 11,000 Prescott-area residents who have some level of hearing loss.

According to the Healthy Hearing website, cochlear implants operate using two main components: An external part that hooks over the ear; and a surgically implanted internal part. The two components are coupled using a powerful magnet.

For Clevenger, a cochlear implant became a part of his life “out of necessity when I lost the rest of my residual hearing 20 years ago in 1999 and became deaf.”

Up to that point, Clevenger said, “I had been wearing very powerful hearing aids in both ears for hearing loss of 75dB, which is considered profoundly hard of hearing.”

While Clevenger notes that getting the cochlear implant “did involve learning how to hear again because the sounds were different,” he considers getting the implant “one of the few ‘miracles’ that happened in my life …”

Clevenger said his hearing loss occurred when had a fever of 105 degrees at one month old. His mother discovered his profound hearing loss at three months of age.

Clevenger went on to get hearing aids at three years of age. He attended regular elementary and high schools, before enrolling at Arizona State University. He ultimately received a master’s degree in counseling and became a counselor for students with disabilities.

Later, Clevenger worked for CaptionCall, installing over 1,000 CaptionCall telephones in northern Arizona communities.

After retiring this past month, Clevenger said he is “now devoting my life full time to being an ‘educational advocate for individuals with hearing loss’ in the Prescott-area communities.”

Tuesday’s presentation is titled “Powerful Connections in Your Community,” and is open to the public. Registration is available at this link on advancedbionics.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Tips for the hard of hearing – and their friends
Survival tips for those with hearing loss
Hearing loss symposium explains benefits, realities of cochlear implants
Hearing implants up for discussion at Prescott library
COMMUNITY PROFILE: Deaf is a disability, but shouldn't be a handicap

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries