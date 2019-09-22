Free job fair in Prescott Valley, Sept. 25

The Prescott Valley Job Fair will be at Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. in Prescott Valley from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Many of the top employers in the Prescott Valley area will be on hand to answer your questions and conduct interviews on the spot. Professional attire is strongly recommended.

A list of exhibitors and more resources can be found on the Yavapai College website on the Job & Career Fairs page.

• Find out current job openings.

• Learn the latest information about careers.

• Apply for part-time, full-time, or temporary jobs.

• Meet with representatives from business, healthcare, non-profit, and military organizations.

This is a free event for job seekers. Early admission for veterans, job seekers with disabilities, and individuals 55 and older at 3:00 pm

