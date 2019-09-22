OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Sept. 22
Weather  76.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
Surprise Fire no longer a concern

Prescott resident Joy Jordan, who lives about 3 miles north of the courthouse plaza, shared this image Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, of smoke to the south of the city rising from a new fire. The blaze is near Lookout Mountain and the town of Walker. (Courtesy)

Prescott resident Joy Jordan, who lives about 3 miles north of the courthouse plaza, shared this image Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, of smoke to the south of the city rising from a new fire. The blaze is near Lookout Mountain and the town of Walker. (Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Tim Wiederaenders | TWieds_editor
Originally Published: September 22, 2019 5:09 p.m.

PRESCOTT — Firefighters responded to a report of smoke at 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, about 8 miles south of Prescott. The result, hours later, is the 100-acre Johnson Fire burning in brush, pinyon and some timber near Lookout Mountain.

photo

Firefighters and air attack are on scene assessing fuels conditions and values at risk, the Prescott National Forest reported.

However, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office issued a CodeRed “GO” order at about 4:30 p.m. calling for mandatory evacuation of the Lookout Mountain and Maverick areas because of the fire risk.

The CodeRed states: “This is a GO message from the Sheriff’s Office. There is a wildfire threatening. A mandatory evactuation has been issued for residents located in the Look Out Mt/Maverick Mt areas. There is a significant danger to you, gather necessary items and go.”

A shelter is available at Prescott High School on Ruth Street. For assistance, call 928-771-3260 or 911.

Smoke from the Johnson Fire is visible from Prescott and other communities.

Current resources on it include four engines, two helicopters, air attack aircraft and miscellaneous overhead personnel. Several resources have been ordered including two heavy air tankers, one very large air tanker, two helicopters and additional crews, forest officials stated.

CURRENT ROAD CLOSURES

South end Ponderosa Park to Lower Wolf Creek; Lower Wolf Creek to Senator Highway; Senator Highway (Forest Road 52) from Sky Y Camp at end of the pavement to Palace Station.

In the interest of safety, the public is asked to not travel in the vicinity of Ponderosa Park, Lower Wolf Creek, and the community of Potato Patch as firefighters and fire-related traffic will be working in the area.

The public can obtain additional information via the following:

• Fire Information, 928-925-1111

• Prescott NF Forest Website: http://www.fs.usda.gov/prescott/

• Twitter: @PrescottNF

• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PrescottNF/

• Local Ranger Station: Bradshaw Ranger District, 928-443-8000.

photo

The Johnson Fire is in the area of Lookout Mountain, south of Prescott, near Walker. (YCSO/Courtesy)

SURPRISE FIRE

This is not to be confused with the Surprise Fire in the Granite Basin Recreation Area, west of Prescott. It is approximately 210 acres with zero containment. However, favorable weather conditions allowed completion of burning operations along the west side of Granite Basin Road on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Prescott National Forest officials stated Sunday morning that firefighters will remain on the scene of the Surprise Fire, monitoring and begin mopping up along Granite Basin Road. Resources assigned to the fire are three engines and one paramedic team.

The Surprise Fire poses no danger or threat to any residents or structures, according to a news release. Smoke may still be visible to motorists traveling in the area and residents of Prescott as interior fuels continue to burn.

The following closures are in place on the Surprise Fire for public and firefighter safety. Yavapai Campground will be closed until Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019; along with Trail #349, Balancing Rock Trail and Trail #350, Surprise Spring Trail.

Granite Basin Road, Granite Basin Lake, Day-Use Areas and trails in the Granite Basin Recreation Area will remain open; however, forest visitors should expect delays and possible temporary area closures due to firefighters working on the roadway and smoke.

Forest Officials ask visitors to consider using alternative locations to recreate over the weekend to avoid impacts from smoke, and to allow firefighters to work safely.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.

photo

The Surprise Fire's boundaries in the Granite Basin area, on the west side of Prescott, as of Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (Prescott National Forest/Courtesy)

Click HERE to read the day's original posts about the fires.

Tim Wiederaenders is the senior news editor for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter @TWieds_editor. Reach him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or twieds@prescottaz.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Fire update: Evacuation ordered in Lookout Mountain, Maverick area, Sheriff's Office reports
Lightning keeps Prescott forest fire crews busy
Surprise Fire poses no threat, but smoke expected to be visible
Wildfire brings more smoke to Prescott area; prescribed burn could continue today
Pile burning May 7-13 for Prescott Basin area

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries