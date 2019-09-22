OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Sept. 22
Weather  76.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

In cryptic tweet, Antonio Brown appears to retire from NFL

In this Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown waits for the team's NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins to begin in Miami Gardens, Fla. \Brown was released by the Patriots on Friday, Sept. 20, after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

In this Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown waits for the team's NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins to begin in Miami Gardens, Fla. \Brown was released by the Patriots on Friday, Sept. 20, after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

JIMMY GOLEN, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: September 22, 2019 11:49 a.m.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Antonio Brown says he is finished with the NFL.

In a Twitter rant on the morning his most recent team was getting ready to play without him, the former New England Patriots receiver says, "Will not be playing in the NFL anymore." He went on to take shots at other people in football who have been accused of sexual misconduct.

Included among them: Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who was arrested in connection with a prostitution and sexual trafficking sting in a Florida massage parlor. He has not been punished. "Different strokes different folks clearly," Brown wrote.

Another target was Brown's longtime Steelers teammate Ben Roethlisberger, who was suspended for four games after he was twice accused of sexual assault. "4 games for Big Ben crazy world I'm done with it," Brown tweeted over a screenshot of a news article about the investigation.

Several of the tweets had been deleted by the time the Patriots kicked off against the New York Jets a couple of hours later.

One of the NFL's most prolific receivers for a decade, Brown was traded out of Pittsburgh and released in Oakland after his off-field antics became too much for those teams. The Patriots signed him anyway, and just days later a woman filed a civil lawsuit in Florida accusing him of rape. He played in one game, then was released after the team learned he tried to intimidate a second woman who accused him of sexual misconduct.

Asked by CBS before the game what led to Brown's release, Patriots coach Bill Belichick declined to comment.

Brown's first tweet on Sunday seemed to indicate that a fight over his $9 million signing bonus is headed for a union grievance. A person familiar with the process told The Associated Press that Brown has not yet filed a grievance. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the grievance is not released to the public.

The NFLPA would be obligated to file the grievance should Brown seek one.

The first payment of the bonus is due on Monday, and the Patriots have not paid. The team is attempting to void the deal and withhold the money, even after playing him in one game after knowing about two separate accusations of sexual misconduct, one of them including an allegation of rape.

Brown had also been guaranteed $29 million by the Raiders.

"Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore," he wrote. "These owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up !"

Brown also appeared to condone threats made against the Sports Illustrated writer whose article included the allegations that led to Brown's release. Over a news article describing the threats from some Patriots fans, Brown wrote, "System working effectively."

A four-time All-Pro who caught 837 passes over nine seasons with the Steelers, Brown wore out his welcome in Pittsburgh after he went missing for two days before the 2018 season finale. The Steelers traded him to Oakland, which signed him to a contract that would have paid him up to $50 million over the next three seasons.

But he never played a game for the Raiders, quarreling with the coach and general manager until they, too, released him. The Patriots signed him only a few hours later, giving him a one-year deal.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Antonio Brown cut by Patriots amid sexual misconduct claims
Antonio Brown accused of rape by former trainer
Cut by Raiders, Brown becoming a Patriot on eve of opener
Raiders receiver Antonio Brown loses grievance over helmet
Steelers wide receivers coach Darryl Drake dies at 62; coached with Cards 2013-17

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries