Colorado driver puts injured bobcat in car next to child
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Officials have a warning after a Colorado Springs woman put an injured bobcat in her car, inches away from where her child was in a safety seat: Don’t pick up wildlife.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Bill Vogrin says the woman spotted the injured adult male cat while driving, wrapped it in a blanket and put it in the back of her SUV on Wednesday.
A boy, about 3 years old, was in the back seat.
Agency officials told her to get her boy and herself out of the vehicle when she called to ask what to do.
Vogrin says District Wildlife Manager Sarah Watson responded to the call, opened a door and slammed it shut when she spotted the 20-pound (9-kilogram) cat.
