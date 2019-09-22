OFFERS
Cat burglar: Black panther caught prowling French rooftops

This provided provided by the Fire Brigade of Northern France a panther walks on the gutter of a building in Armentieres, northern France, Wednesday Sept.18, 2019. After securing a perimeter around the danger zones, the fire service said the black panther luckily went inside one of the houses that enabled workers to be able to trap it. The animal was put to sleep thanks to a harmless dart, and promptly put in a cage. (Sapeurs-Pompiers du Nord via AP)

This provided provided by the Fire Brigade of Northern France a panther walks on the gutter of a building in Armentieres, northern France, Wednesday Sept.18, 2019. After securing a perimeter around the danger zones, the fire service said the black panther luckily went inside one of the houses that enabled workers to be able to trap it. The animal was put to sleep thanks to a harmless dart, and promptly put in a cage. (Sapeurs-Pompiers du Nord via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: September 22, 2019 11:55 p.m.

This provided provided by the Fire Brigade of Northern France shows a panther on the gutter of a building in Armentieres, northern France, Wednesday Sept.18, 2019. After securing a perimeter around the danger zones, the fire service said the black panther luckily went inside one of the houses that enabled workers to be able to trap it. The animal was put to sleep thanks to a harmless dart, and promptly put in a cage. (Sapeurs-Pompiers du Nord via AP)

PARIS — Emergency workers caught an unusual prowler lurking around rooftops in northern France: a black panther.

Firefighters and a veterinarian responded after residents of a neighborhood near Lille reported that a big cat had been spotted “strolling on residential gutters” on Wednesday night.

Photos taken after the fire brigade’s arrival captured the panther making itself at home above ground, perching on building ledges and pacing outside a closed window.

After firefighters secured a precautionary perimeter, the curious cat burglar slipped inside a house and workers trapped it.

The animal was put to sleep with a drug dart and put in a cage. It wasn’t clear where the panther came from or if it had escaped from a zoo.

