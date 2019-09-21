Yavapai County Sheriff's Auxiliary Force to host fundraiser

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Auxiliary Force is beginning its annual fundraiser and seeks the public’s ongoing support.





The organization has more than 350 volunteers who stand ready, 24/7, in any weather conditions to help keep the residents of Yavapai County safe both at their homes and in the backcountry.



This is a combined campaign of the Volunteers in Protection, the Jeep Posse, the Verde Search And Rescue Team and the Yavapai County Search And Rescue Team. As a 501 (c)(3) charitable organization, all donations are tax deductible and will directly help offset significant out-of-pocket costs to the volunteers who search for lost, injured or stranded persons throughout the county, including cities and towns.



The volunteers also perform patrols in the unincorporated areas, conduct cold-case investigations, evacuations during fires and search-and-rescue operations.



Donations can be made by going to www.YCSOAF.org and clicking on the donate tab or looking for notices in the mail.

“Thanks, and hey, we’d be lost without you,” Yavapai County Sheriff Scott Mascher said.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.