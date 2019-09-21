Surprise Fire poses no threat, but smoke expected to be visible
A lightning-caused wildfire known as the Surprise Fire is burning in the Granite Basin Recreation area seven miles north and west of Prescott near Surprise Springs.
The fire reported on Sept. 17 has consumed 140 acres. At this time, there are three fire engines, two hand crews and a paramedic team assigned to the incident.
On Friday, firefighters initiated burning operations on Granite Bain Road so as to allow the blaze to “consume and reduce dense forest fuels and reinforce containment lines.”
With suitable weather conditions on Saturday, the expectation was that the burning operations would continue along Granite Basin Road south of Granite Basin Lake and along “containment features” to the west of Granite Basin Road.
Prescott National Forest authorities said this fire poses no danger or threat to any residents or structures. Smoke, though, will likely be visible to area residents and motorists traveling in the area.
For the safety of the public, the Yavapai Campground will be closed until Tuesday as well as Trail 349, Balancing Rock Trail, Trail 350 and Surprise Spring Trail.
Granite Basin Road, Granite Basin Lake, Day-Use Areas and trails in the Granite Basin Recreation Area will remain open, however forest visitors should expect delays and possible temporary area closures due to firefighters working on the roadway and smoke.
Forest officials ask visitors to consider using alternative locations to recreate over the weekend to avoid impacts from smoke, and to allow firefighters to work safely.
For more information, contact 928-925-1111 or the website: http://www.fs.usda.gov/prescott/
— Information provided by Prescott National Forest
