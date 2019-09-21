Roughrider kickers fall to Bears, 3-1

Phoenix College defeated Yavapai College, 3-1, Saturday night in Phoenix in the conference road opener. YC falls to 8-2-0 on the season and 1-1-0 in ACCAC action. Phoenix ups their record to 6-2-0 overall and 1-1-0 in conference play.

Scoring Summary:

42nd minute – Phoenix

56th minute – Phoenix

77th minute – Phoenix

84th minute – YC’s Manuel Quiroz unassisted

The Roughriders continue this 3-game road conference trip on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Paradise Valley Community College beginning at 2:30 p.m. YC returns to the friendly confines on Saturday, Oct. 5, hosting Mesa Community College.

Information provided by Yavapai College Athletics.