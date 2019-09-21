Prescott Powwow a celebration of Native American culture

Kayakers Lisa and Ted Abrams were paddling on Watson Lake Saturday morning when they heard the unexpected, and melodious sounds of voice and drums coming from the picnic grounds.

They had no idea that what they were hearing was part of the 13th annual Prescott Powwow, an intertribal social/spiritual celebration of Native American culture. The three-day event that started on Friday incorporated traditional dance and music in a setting complete with food, art and education. The couple were awed by the chance to partake and witness such a display of diversity and appreciation for the roots of America’s heritage.

“It was incredible,” Lisa Abrams said. “It was so moving to see what truly makes America, America. We felt very blessed to be there.”

When they heard the “beautiful music,” Ted Abrams said they returned to shore so they could go check out “what we were missing.”

The couple said they most appreciated seeing the elders and the youth mingling together, and the children wearing the colorful regalia of their tribes, some worn by prior generations of their families.

Native Americans have good reason to lament their treatment in this country, and yet this powwow was all about teaching others to embrace the beauty of the culture, with everyone “so welcoming,” Lisa Abrams said.

“The diversity of this country is what makes it so special,” Abrams said.

Prescott Valley resident Alfredo Reyes was captivated by the children adorned in their tribal regalia, and clearly proud of the heritage they are gleaning from their parents and grandparents.

The Sunday festivities continue with a gourd dance at 10 a.m. and a grand entry at noon. Admission is free but there is a $5 parking charge.

“I think it’s marvelous,” said Reyes who came equipped with high-quality photographic equipment to capture the majesty of the Grand Entry and dance and drum performances. “It’s nice that we can celebrate different cultures.”

Prescott Powwow Committee President Manuel Lucero IV explained prior to the celebration that this is not just arranged to entertain. Rather a powwow is a chance for Native Americans of many tribes to come together and share in dancing, singing and praying as they embrace friendships, new and old.

At Saturday’s performance, Lucero oversaw a ceremony to honor those who served in the military, both Native American veterans and those from all other nationalities. He then invited the hundreds of people gathered on the premises to go and shake their hands, to honor those who make possible the freedoms they enjoy each and every day.

A Navajo mother, Aurdith Chee, whose five children were performing in the Prescott Powwow for the first time, said she appreciates these events because they show respect to all Native Americans.

She said she hopes all who attend appreciate the experience, and honor the cultural exchange they have been privileged to witness. And she wants them to leave better connected to those they encountered.

“We’re still here,” she declared.