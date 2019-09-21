Prescott High Class of 1969's induction into half-century club

The year 1969 was an eventful time in American history: astronaut Neil Armstrong walked on the moon; Richard Nixon was inaugurated the 37th president of the United States; and 400,000 people attended the three-day Woodstock music festival that proved to be a pivotal cultural and musical phenomenon.

Those in the Prescott High School Class of 1969 were witnesses to those events as teenagers who likely danced to tunes of those iconic Woodstock rock stars, awed at the moon landing and studied American politics in history classes.

This class of students performed in the theatrical performance of “Barefoot in the Park,” and the musical “Oklahoma!” They played every type of sport, with varying results; honored Key Club advisor and marketing teacher Ronald Gould as Teacher of the Year, and the author Stephen King had not yet spoiled students’ love of clowns —check out the Hassayamper yearbook to catch staff dressed as one.

On Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, this Prescott High School Class — the first to occupy the current high school on Ruth Street that was then considered the far edge of town — was inducted into Prescott’s Half-Century Club, a 50-year milestone in front of some 600 former Badgers in the Prescott Resort ballroom.

The luncheon hosted by the Class of 1968 celebrated classes back to 1945; the eldest attender was Fay Walker Webster, Class of 1938.

On large overhead screens, the black-and-white faces reflecting hairstyles of the day — short teased and flipped shoulder-length dos for the girls and clean-shaven, somewhat conservative, above the ears side bangs for the boys, with the occasional Elvis hair impersonation — generated laughs and stories.

Class of 1954 member Jack Bartlett, a retired television writer and one-time owner of the Hassayampa Country Club who today appreciates his status as great-grandpa, said he remembers Prescott as a “great town to grow up in.”

“Everybody felt safe, and many attended kindergarten to 12th grade with the same kids,” said Bartlett who recalled writing sports stories as a high school student for The Daily Courier. “The strangest thing is to look at these people who I knew as teenagers, and I can still see a little bit of who they were even now that they’re in their 80s.”

Though Bartlett has lived in Sedona for the last 17 years, Prescott holds a special place in his heart.

“This is home,” said Bartlett who attended the luncheon with his daughter-in-law, Adrienne Bartlett.

Across the room, Class of 1969 Badger Judy Converse Rojas dodged jibes from her tablemates about being somewhat “rowdy” back in the day.

Classmates teased Rojas about a “food fight” they suggested she instigated. Rojas giggled. She admits she would have joined in a “food fight” but doubts she started one.

“I loved high school. We had a good time,” Rojas said. “I was involved with Pom Pom and loved working on the (Homecoming) floats. It was a good time in my life.”

Likewise Class of 1969 member Kathy Olsen Sischka, married to City Council member Steve Sischka.

“It was a good time with friends and football games,” said Sischka who in those years was active in student government.

She and some of her tablemates chuckled over memories of their status as the first students to spend their high school career in what was the new high school. It opened to students in 1967.

Sischka and her classmates joked that even when it was new the gymnasium suffered with water leaks. On hot days, students just had to sweat — no air conditioning.

Class of 1945 graduate Dwight Lewis was delighted to praise the athleticism of some of his classmates, a number of whom are no longer alive.

“We had a championship football team,” Lewis declared.

Lewis’ wife, Anita, who is a Badger just by marriage, said she so appreciates that this group of high school friends have remained so “cohesive” across the years.

“It’s amazing to me how well they all stay in touch and care for each other, and how they welcome the spouses into their group,” Anita Lewis said.

Dwight’s long-time high school buddy, Sam Fall, concurred.

“That’s why we all come back. We have such fond memories,” Fall said.

It was a celebration, no doubt, with roots back to a lunch at the home of Jack Orr Jr. and about 15 other PHS alumni where they reminisced about their high school years. They decided to make it an annual event — lo and behold the club and celebration luncheon, that this year was a sellout, was born.

When the 2019 Pride of Prescott Marching Band performed the school fight song, graduates from every class were raising their voices, and pumping their fists, in solidarity.

“We’re going to get loud,” advised Kathy Bowles Larremore, Class of 1962, as she lifted her voice, fists and hips to the energetic chorus.

Looking around the room at all the graduates from various years, Sischka and others admitted to a mix of awe and pride.

“I think it is amazing to have this many people who want to come home to celebrate,” Sischka said.

“I live for this,” enthused Class of 1961 athlete Roger Johnson.

