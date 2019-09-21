Piacenza: Accepting faults can spur growth

I think it’s safe to say that most of us like to present ourselves to others in the best light possible. Often the same applies to our own internal view of ourselves. I’ve never particularly welcomed my shortcomings and when I can’t push them out of my mind, I’m prone to make up reasons why they’re justified. It’s taken me a while to accept the idea that we all have a “shadow side,” tendencies we may think are unacceptable but that come with being human.



It seems that trying to ignore or gloss over the traits we consider flaws only postpones the inevitable. The qualities I don’t like (such as impatience, selfishness, intolerance) continue to pop up. Unless I take ownership of them, life becomes a game of “whack-a-mole”.

I’ve begun to realize that human nature is a lot like Mother Nature: blue skies and puffy clouds one day, a dark blanket shedding freezing sleet the next. I love Prescott weather – the change of seasons, the unpredictability of monsoon, the invigorating surprise of waking to a world in white. Yet I’ve spent a lot of precious energy trying to maintain a climate-controlled atmosphere in my own mind.

Like a portrait without shadowing, our personalities would be pretty flat and two-dimensional without the full spectrum of moods and emotions. They give us a depth and contrast that makes the lighter side that much more real. When we push down the feelings we don’t like, they are much more likely to affect what we do without our being aware of it. Each time we’re awake enough to “see” one of our less-than-ideal tendencies in action, it gives us a little more of a chance to pause. Eventually, it allows more of a choice about how to express it or take action, rather than just reacting.

Recognizing and accepting so-called “bad” traits can be uncomfortable. But breaking out of the comfort zone and acknowledging them is exactly what’s needed to grow. It gives an opening for another inherent part of human nature — a healthy, life-giving curiosity about what’s possible. Why did ancient people ever construct rafts and launch them into a vast ocean toward an unknown destination? Why do we moderns build rockets and rovers to explore other worlds? Part of being alive is to push limits, discover new territory, struggle up the hill to glimpse what’s over the horizon.

Interior life is a frontier too, one with some unknowns and many treasures. Exploring the rougher terrain of natural impulses is the only way to learn how to navigate them. To do that, we first have to admit them into our sense of who we are. To be able to choose what direction to take them in is a special kind of freedom, one that creates a spaciousness where new things can grow.

Lately, the world seems to be chock full of bad behavior – name calling, cheating, lying, bombs dropping and more. It can be very hard to reconcile these negatives with a positive view of life. But they are part of life. Perhaps the best we can do is to start with “reforming” ourselves, extracting the energy from the strong and less controlled sides of our nature and redirecting it toward the positive outcomes we’d like to see for ourselves and others.