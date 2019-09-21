Obituary Notice: Patrick James Hanratty
Originally Published: September 21, 2019 7:19 p.m.
Patrick James Hanratty, 88, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on July 28, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held on Sept. 28, 2019, at noon, at the VA Chapel in Prescott, 500 N. Highway 89, Prescott, Arizona, 86313. ABC Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
Most Read
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Update: Missing Prescott man found alive on Peavine Trail
- Woman rescued after car rolls down hill in Prescott
- Update: Man crossing Highway 69 hit by car, taken to Phoenix hospital via helicopter
- Peavine Trail closed while police look for missing Prescott man
- Prescott Valley man missing, endangered
- Authorities search for 2 missing men in Yavapai County
- 111-year-old railroad bridge over Colorado River burns in Parker
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Smoke in the Quad Cities? It's from up north
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: