Obituary Notice: Benny Enriquez Sr.
Originally Published: September 21, 2019 7:17 p.m.
Benny Enriquez Sr., born in Pahoa, Hawaii, passed away Sept. 14, 2019, in Prescott, Arizona. No services will be held at this time, only a private cremation for the family. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
