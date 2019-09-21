OFFERS
Obituary: Margaret Lynn (Carothers) Fornara

Margaret Lynn (Carothers) Fornara

Margaret Lynn (Carothers) Fornara

Originally Published: September 21, 2019 7:09 p.m.

Margaret Lynn (Carothers) Fornara of Kirkland, Arizona, died peacefully, but unexpectedly, at home in her sleep in the early hours of Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. The love of her life, her best friend and husband, George Fornara, was at her side. Maggie was born on Feb. 28, 1956, in Prescott, Arizona, to Bob and Carol Carothers, who preceded her in death.

Raised in Prescott, she attended Prescott High School, graduating in 1974. George and Maggie lived on and lovingly ran the Fornara Ranch near Kirkland, Arizona. Her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews on both the Fornara and Carothers sides, will fondly remember happy times of fishing in the lake, hunting for frogs, and riding with her on the quad to visit the cows, horses, goat and cats. Her legacy is the deep love she had for the large family that surrounded her and by whom she will be greatly missed.

She is also survived by her six siblings, Steven Carothers, Kathleen (Roger) Hull, Bobby (Bonnie) Carothers, Connie (David) Scott, Chris (Ruth) Carothers, and Harriett (Mike) Parks.

Mass will be held Thursday, Sept. 26, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Prescott, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Yavapai Cattle Growers’ Association.

Information provided by survivors.

