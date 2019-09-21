Obituary: Linda Culp Kingsbury
Linda Culp Kingsbury passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at her home in Prescott, Arizona. Born in 1942 in Pulaski, New York, Linda moved to Chino Valley as a young girl and remained in Arizona the rest of her life.
She is survived by her sons, Wesley (Suzanne), Wayne (Julie), Orin; her daughter, Debra (John); her step-daughter, Debbie (Chris); her sister, Elaine; her brother, Chip, 7 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister, Myra; and her brother, Greg. She was widowed twice, by Charles Culp and Duane Kingsbury.
Linda was known for her compassion, her joyfulness, her love of animals and her great faith in God. She had a servant’s heart and will be missed by all!
A celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the Genung Memorial Park, 18275 Highway 89, Peeples Valley, Arizona, followed by a reception at the American Legion Post 79 in Yarnell, Arizona.
Information provided by survivors.
