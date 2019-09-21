Need2Know: Tesoro Electronics closes; Chai’s Thai moves to Frontier Village; Jersey Mike’s opens Oct. 23; Prescott Meat Company starts in mid-October
Prescott-based metal detector company Tesoro Electronics closes
Tesoro Electronics, a decades-long supplier of metal detectors and related equipment at 715 White Spar Road in south Prescott, has permanently closed.
As of Sept. 16, a voicemail message at Tesoro stated that customers who had repairs scheduled before the closure were being honored, but that Tesoro’s no longer accepting new customers.
The voicemail message added that a Tesoro representative would call to confirm whether a customer’s metal detector had been shipped after repairs were completed.
Chai’s Thai moves to Frontier Village in early October
Chai’s Thai, currently at 3250 Gateway Blvd. Suite 294 in the Prescott Gateway
Mall food court, will be moving to the Frontier Village Shopping Center, 1841 Highway 69, in early October, owner Jane Buaket said Sept. 17.
Manager Darrel Fisk said he’s hoping for a soft opening at the shopping center’s Suite No. 37, the former Fujiyama Japanese restaurant next to Zeke’s Eatin’ Place, sometime during the first week of October.
Fisk and Buaket were remodeling the dining room this past week to prepare.
“In two weeks it will be spick-and-span,” Fisk said.
Buaket added that greater visibility, including having a sign out front on Highway 69; more control over parking; a bigger sit-down dining room to accommodate the dinner rush; and a larger hood system for the kitchen stove all
played a role in relocating.
“We wanted a system to serve more people,” she said. “We’re limited to how much food to serve [at the mall]. We had a 6-foot hood and we will have an 11-foot hood in the new location. We will have an extra chef, too.”
Chai’s Thai is applying for a Series 12 liquor license from the City of Prescott so it can sell beer and wine with its food.
Jersey Mike’s opens Oct. 23 off Whipple Avenue
Jersey Mike’s, the popular Manasquan, New Jersey-based sub sandwich chain, will open its first shop in Prescott at 811 Whipple Ave. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, company spokesman Kyle Potvin confirmed via email this past week.
Potvin said Jersey Mike’s has more than 2,000 locations open and/or under development nationwide.
The company, established in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, in 1956, was named the No. 1 fastest-growing sandwich chain in the 2019 Nation’s Restaurant News Top 200.
Prescott Meat Company starts in mid-October
Prescott Meat Company, which plans to open in mid-October on 701 E. Gurley St., “will feature high-quality meats from Heritage breeds raised on small, humane and sustainable family farms,” company spokesman Steve Wright stated in an email Sept. 17.
“We will provide a wide array of cuts, delectable specialties, and good, old-fashioned, friendly service,” Wright added.
To submit items for the Courier’s Need2Know, email twieds@prescottaz.com; for legal advertisements, email ssialega@prescottaz.com.
