Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Sept. 21
Need2Know: Tesoro Electronics closes; Chai’s Thai moves to Frontier Village; Jersey Mike’s opens Oct. 23; Prescott Meat Company starts in mid-October

Tesoro Electronics, a Prescott-based metal-detector and supply company at 715 White Spar Road, has closed permanently but is honoring repair orders filed before it shut down this summer. (Doug Cook/Courier)

Tesoro Electronics, a Prescott-based metal-detector and supply company at 715 White Spar Road, has closed permanently but is honoring repair orders filed before it shut down this summer. (Doug Cook/Courier)

By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: September 21, 2019 8:15 p.m.

Prescott-based metal detector company Tesoro Electronics closes

Tesoro Electronics, a decades-long supplier of metal detectors and related equipment at 715 White Spar Road in south Prescott, has permanently closed.

As of Sept. 16, a voicemail message at Tesoro stated that customers who had repairs scheduled before the closure were being honored, but that Tesoro’s no longer accepting new customers.

The voicemail message added that a Tesoro representative would call to confirm whether a customer’s metal detector had been shipped after repairs were completed.

Chai’s Thai moves to Frontier Village in early October

Chai’s Thai, currently at 3250 Gateway Blvd. Suite 294 in the Prescott Gateway

Chai’s Thai, currently located at Prescott Gateway Mall, intends to move into this location at the Frontier Village Shopping Center, 1841 Highway 69 Suite 37, in Prescott during the first week of October. (Max Efrein/Courier)

Mall food court, will be moving to the Frontier Village Shopping Center, 1841 Highway 69, in early October, owner Jane Buaket said Sept. 17.

Manager Darrel Fisk said he’s hoping for a soft opening at the shopping center’s Suite No. 37, the former Fujiyama Japanese restaurant next to Zeke’s Eatin’ Place, sometime during the first week of October.

Fisk and Buaket were remodeling the dining room this past week to prepare.

“In two weeks it will be spick-and-span,” Fisk said.

Buaket added that greater visibility, including having a sign out front on Highway 69; more control over parking; a bigger sit-down dining room to accommodate the dinner rush; and a larger hood system for the kitchen stove all

Jersey Mike’s plans to open its first Prescott-area sub shop at 811 Whipple Ave. on Oct. 23. (Doug Cook/Courier)

played a role in relocating.

“We wanted a system to serve more people,” she said. “We’re limited to how much food to serve [at the mall]. We had a 6-foot hood and we will have an 11-foot hood in the new location. We will have an extra chef, too.”

Chai’s Thai is applying for a Series 12 liquor license from the City of Prescott so it can sell beer and wine with its food.

Jersey Mike’s opens Oct. 23 off Whipple Avenue

Jersey Mike’s, the popular Manasquan, New Jersey-based sub sandwich chain, will open its first shop in Prescott at 811 Whipple Ave. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, company spokesman Kyle Potvin confirmed via email this past week.

Potvin said Jersey Mike’s has more than 2,000 locations open and/or under development nationwide.

The company, established in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, in 1956, was named the No. 1 fastest-growing sandwich chain in the 2019 Nation’s Restaurant News Top 200.

Prescott Meat Company starts in mid-October

Prescott Meat Company is scheduled to open in mid-October at 701 E. Gurley St. Suite B, across the street from Ken Lindley Field in Prescott. (Courtesy/Mike Wright)

Prescott Meat Company, which plans to open in mid-October on 701 E. Gurley St., “will feature high-quality meats from Heritage breeds raised on small, humane and sustainable family farms,” company spokesman Steve Wright stated in an email Sept. 17.

“We will provide a wide array of cuts, delectable specialties, and good, old-fashioned, friendly service,” Wright added.

To submit items for the Courier’s Need2Know, email twieds@prescottaz.com; for legal advertisements, email ssialega@prescottaz.com.

