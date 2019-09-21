Highway 69 box culvert presents challenges for vehicles, wildlife

Everyone agrees that vehicles and wildlife don’t mix.

The question facing officials planning for an upcoming Highway 69 widening project: How to separate the two without spending millions of dollars?

Currently, a five-mile stretch of the highway between Prescott and Prescott Valley experiences the state’s seventh-highest incidence of wildlife-vehicle collisions — at about nine a year. (That is based on a 2014 study that included only collisions reported by insurance companies or law enforcement agencies. The total likely was limited to larger wildlife species such as deer).

The best option for mitigating the collisions appears to be a major expansion of the narrow underpass that runs under the highway to make it useable for wildlife.

Still, officials were in agreement this past week that the cost of the needed expansion would be virtually insurmountable.

$4 MILLION COST

Based on preliminary estimates, the needed expansion could add as much as $4 million to the pending $10 million highway-widening project on a one-mile stretch between the Prescott Gateway Mall and Frontier Village.

During a report to the Central Yavapai Metropolitan Planning Organization (CYMPO) Board on Sept. 18, Tammy DeWitt, a City of Prescott planner who serves as the chairwoman of CYMPO’s Ecosystem Connectivity and Mitigation Advisory Committee, pointed out that the existing box culvert is problematic for both wildlife and hikers and cyclists.

“The animals don’t use it,” she said. Rather, they tend to skirt the culvert and attempt to cross the highway.

DeWitt added that recreational uses are also hampered by water that often runs through the culvert and freezes during cold weather.

The existing box culvert is about 10 feet wide, eight feet high, and 236 feet deep.

Scott Sprague, projects manager and road ecologist for Arizona Game and Fish, said that while smaller wildlife – javelina, coyotes and bobcats — likely use the culvert, large wildlife, such as deer and elk, require an underpass of at least 50 feet wide.

An expansion from 10 to 50 feet wide would require extensive work on the culvert, officials say. DeWitt acknowledged that the $4 million cost “is almost impossible.”

Elected officials at the meeting agreed.

Noting that vehicle/deer collisions occur in other places along the highway as well, Supervisor Tom Thurman referred to such incidents are “growing pains” in developing areas.

“I hate to say it, but [a culvert expansion] is cost-prohibitive,” Thurman said. “I’m going to be honest with you — there’s nothing we can do about it.”

POSSIBLE TRAIL IMPROVEMENTS

While the cost of an underpass expansion would run in the millions of dollars, officials say some relatively minor improvements could be done to make the culvert safer for hikers and bikers.

As a part of the 55-mile Prescott Circle Trail, the underpass is used frequently as a way for hikers and cyclists to get across the highway.

Chris Hosking, the City of Prescott’s Trails and Natural Parklands Coordinator, pointed out later this past week that walking or riding into the dark underpass can be treacherous during the cold-weather months.

“There’s a seep that comes out of the Yavapai Hills area,” Hosking said. “When it gets cold and icy, it gets dangerous.”

He suggested that adding a slight slant to the floor of the underpass would serve to concentrate the water on one side of the culvert and would give trail users a dry place to walk.

Along with that change, Hosking noted that the widened highway will result in a deeper, darker culvert. That, in turn, would likely result in the need for lighting in the culvert.

The CYMPO Board asked its administrator Chris Bridges to work with Arizona Department of Transportation (ADO)) District Engineer Alvin Stump to look into the suggested improvements.

Stump said he would take the suggestions to the firm that is designing the highway widening to get a cost estimate for the changes.

The one-mile stretch of highway between the Prescott Gateway Mall and Frontier Village is slated to be widened to six lanes in a project that is in ADOT’s plan for the 2020/2021 fiscal year, which begins July 1, 2020.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.