Democrats' proposed Sinema censure vote delayed
PHOENIX — A push by liberals for the Arizona Democratic Party to censure Sen. Kyrsten Sinema will be put off until next year.
The party's Progressive Caucus hoped the roughly 800 members of the party's state committee would formally censure the freshman Democrat on Saturday for "failing to uphold" aspects of the party's platform. But the proposed censure was introduced too late under party rules to be considered Saturday.
It can be offered instead at a party meeting in January.
The proposed censure resolution cites Sinema's vote to confirm President Donald Trump's cabinet appointees, including Attorney General William Barr and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt. It also cites her failure to support "net neutrality" legislation that requires internet companies to treat content equally.
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Smoke in the Quad Cities? It's from up north
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Update: Missing Prescott man found alive on Peavine Trail
- Woman rescued after car rolls down hill in Prescott
- Peavine Trail closed while police look for missing Prescott man
- Authorities search for 2 missing men in Yavapai County
- Prescott Valley man missing, endangered
- Update: Man crossing Highway 69 hit by car, taken to Phoenix hospital via helicopter
- 111-year-old railroad bridge over Colorado River burns in Parker
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Smoke in the Quad Cities? It's from up north
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Sept. 3, 2019
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: