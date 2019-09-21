OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Sept. 22
Agua Fria Festival, state's oldest and longest running, entertain young, old

Photo by Nanci Hutson.

Originally Published: September 21, 2019 10:19 p.m.

Aqua Fria Festival by Courier Video

The sun shone bright on the 112th annual Agua Fria Festival that attracted families and visitors from all over the quad-city area and beyond on Saturday.

The morning kicked off with a pet parade that saw lots of pampered pooches — one Bassett Hound was riding in a yellow surrey-style wagon — and a couple of saddled llamas. Riding in the front basket of a motorized scooter driven by Dewey-Humboldt Historic Society festival organizer Sue Nystrom was Sammie the Pomeranian, the Pet Parade’s anointed “Grand Marshal.”

To the chagrin of some attenders, the winner of this year’s Pet Parade was not a canine, but rather a country styling, six-year-old llama Joker, the proud pet belonging to Debbie Anderson of Prescott Valley.

For $3, Arizona’s oldest and longest running festival offered all attenders — the young and young at heart — a chance to kick up their heels and enjoy everything from pony rides, pie tasting contests and square dancing demonstrations to samples of all kinds of Western arts and crafts. To lend some frontier authenticity to the day, the festival organizers offered chances for folks to pan for gold and watch a working blacksmith in action.

Photo Gallery

Agua Fria Festival 2019

Arizona’s oldest continuing festival organized through the Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society, the Aqua Fria Festival down Main Street in Dewey-Humboldt on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, attracted folks from all over the quad-city area as well as visitors from the Phoenix Valley and beyond. The Old West was celebrated in high style through parades, art, music and lots of good Arizona food and old-fashioned fun and frivolity. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

