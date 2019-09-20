Stress Less, Live More event for families, Sept. 23

Armed to Know is hosting a Stress Less, Live More event that will take place at Heights Church, 2121 Larry Caldwell Drive in Prescott from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23.

Students in grades 5 to 12 and their parents are welcome to attend. This event focuses on stressing less and living more, a relevant issue to the physical and emotional struggles our youth are experiencing today.

Listen to featured speaker, Katey McPherson, experience teen and parent break-out sessions, enjoy some great food, games and information booths that provide parents with resources on how to navigate through hard conversations and difficult situations with their children.

For more information, visit armedtoknow.org.

