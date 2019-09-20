Stress Less, Live More event for families, Sept. 23
Armed to Know is hosting a Stress Less, Live More event that will take place at Heights Church, 2121 Larry Caldwell Drive in Prescott from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23.
Students in grades 5 to 12 and their parents are welcome to attend. This event focuses on stressing less and living more, a relevant issue to the physical and emotional struggles our youth are experiencing today.
Listen to featured speaker, Katey McPherson, experience teen and parent break-out sessions, enjoy some great food, games and information booths that provide parents with resources on how to navigate through hard conversations and difficult situations with their children.
For more information, visit armedtoknow.org.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Smoke in the Quad Cities? It's from up north
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Update: Missing Prescott man found alive on Peavine Trail
- Woman rescued after car rolls down hill in Prescott
- Peavine Trail closed while police look for missing Prescott man
- Authorities search for 2 missing men in Yavapai County
- Prescott Valley man missing, endangered
- Update: Man crossing Highway 69 hit by car, taken to Phoenix hospital via helicopter
- 111-year-old railroad bridge over Colorado River burns in Parker
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Smoke in the Quad Cities? It's from up north
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: