OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Sept. 20
Weather  73.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Stress Less, Live More event for families, Sept. 23

Armed to Know is hosting a Stress Less, Live More event that will take place at Heights Church, 2121 Larry Caldwell Drive in Prescott from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23. (Stock image)

Armed to Know is hosting a Stress Less, Live More event that will take place at Heights Church, 2121 Larry Caldwell Drive in Prescott from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23. (Stock image)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: September 20, 2019 11:23 a.m.

Armed to Know is hosting a Stress Less, Live More event that will take place at Heights Church, 2121 Larry Caldwell Drive in Prescott from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23.

Students in grades 5 to 12 and their parents are welcome to attend. This event focuses on stressing less and living more, a relevant issue to the physical and emotional struggles our youth are experiencing today.

Listen to featured speaker, Katey McPherson, experience teen and parent break-out sessions, enjoy some great food, games and information booths that provide parents with resources on how to navigate through hard conversations and difficult situations with their children.

For more information, visit armedtoknow.org.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

Heights Church

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Parkinson’s disease conference scheduled on Friday
Department of Economic Security forum here Wednesday
Benevolence Team Resources Workshop set for Aug. 25
Aug. 25 workshop focuses on benevolence resources
Local church offers help to families

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries