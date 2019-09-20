Prescott Oktoberfest, Saturday, Sept. 21.

Prescott Oktoberfest is being held at Prescott Mile High Middle School, 300 S. Granite St. from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Enjoy live music, food vendors, Hensley Select German beer, craft beer and wine. Chairs and blankets are welcome.

Must be 21 years of age or older. Sealed bottles of water are allowed (one per person).

Click here for online presale tickets ($30 for 10 sample tickets and $10 for non-drinker). Tickets will be $40 for 10 sample tickets the week of the event. A portion of the proceeds benefit Zeitz Sister Cities Student Exchange Program.

For more information, visit prescottevents.net/prescottoktoberfest.

