OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Sept. 20
Weather  73.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott Oktoberfest, Saturday, Sept. 21.

Prescott Oktoberfest is being held at Prescott Mile High Middle School, 300 S. Granite St. from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21. (Prescott Events)

Prescott Oktoberfest is being held at Prescott Mile High Middle School, 300 S. Granite St. from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21. (Prescott Events)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: September 20, 2019 11:03 a.m.

Prescott Oktoberfest is being held at Prescott Mile High Middle School, 300 S. Granite St. from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Enjoy live music, food vendors, Hensley Select German beer, craft beer and wine. Chairs and blankets are welcome.

Must be 21 years of age or older. Sealed bottles of water are allowed (one per person).

Click here for online presale tickets ($30 for 10 sample tickets and $10 for non-drinker). Tickets will be $40 for 10 sample tickets the week of the event. A portion of the proceeds benefit Zeitz Sister Cities Student Exchange Program.

For more information, visit prescottevents.net/prescottoktoberfest.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

Prescott Mile High Middle School

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Beer, pretzels, fireworks at this year’s Oktoberfest
Say ‘prost’! Oktoberfest is back
Oktoberfest in downtown Prescott this weekend
Rain wipes out events
Oktoberfest will raise money for student exchange travel to Zeitz, Germany

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries