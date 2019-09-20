Prescott Oktoberfest, Saturday, Sept. 21.
Prescott Oktoberfest is being held at Prescott Mile High Middle School, 300 S. Granite St. from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21.
Enjoy live music, food vendors, Hensley Select German beer, craft beer and wine. Chairs and blankets are welcome.
Must be 21 years of age or older. Sealed bottles of water are allowed (one per person).
Click here for online presale tickets ($30 for 10 sample tickets and $10 for non-drinker). Tickets will be $40 for 10 sample tickets the week of the event. A portion of the proceeds benefit Zeitz Sister Cities Student Exchange Program.
For more information, visit prescottevents.net/prescottoktoberfest.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Smoke in the Quad Cities? It's from up north
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Update: Missing Prescott man found alive on Peavine Trail
- Woman rescued after car rolls down hill in Prescott
- Peavine Trail closed while police look for missing Prescott man
- Authorities search for 2 missing men in Yavapai County
- Prescott Valley man missing, endangered
- Update: Man crossing Highway 69 hit by car, taken to Phoenix hospital via helicopter
- 111-year-old railroad bridge over Colorado River burns in Parker
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Smoke in the Quad Cities? It's from up north
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: