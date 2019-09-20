OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Sept. 21
Weather  50.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Preview: No. 24 Arizona State faces Colorado in Pac-12 opener
College Football

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels, right, scrambles for a first down against Michigan State's Joe Bachie (35) and Kenny Willekes (48) late in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. (Al Goldis/AP)

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels, right, scrambles for a first down against Michigan State's Joe Bachie (35) and Kenny Willekes (48) late in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. (Al Goldis/AP)

JOHN MARSHALL, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: September 20, 2019 7:30 p.m.

TEMPE — Arizona State moved into The Associated Press Top 25 after beating Michigan State, just like it did a year ago.

The Sun Devils are hoping the similarities end there.

Back in the poll at No. 24 this week, Arizona State is aiming to avoid a repeat letdown when it opens Pac-12 play against Colorado on Saturday night.

"Last year we were in a similar spot," Arizona State coach Herm Edwards said. "We had some success and then we got our nose punched in."

Arizona State had a marquee win early in Edwards' first season by knocking off Michigan State last year in Tempe. The Sun Devils moved into the rankings the following week and stumbled right away, losing to San Diego State and Washington on the way to a 7-6 season.

The Sun Devils (3-0) have followed a similar pattern so far this year, rallying for a 10-7 win over Michigan State on the road last weekend to crack the Top 25.

"We have had a little bit of success. How do we handle it?" Edwards said.

Colorado (2-1) is coming off a letdown.

The Buffaloes opened the season by beating current rival Colorado State 52-31 and edging former Big 12 rival Nebraska 34-31 in overtime. The letdown came last week, when Colorado lost in overtime at home to Air Force.

"When things don't go our way and adversity hits us, like last week, we have to bounce back and we need to come back and work," Colorado quarterback Steven Montez said. "I think that's the biggest thing, just coming back, putting in the work, putting in the time, and then I think good things will happen for us in the future."

A few more things to look for when Arizona State hosts Colorado on Saturday night:

SLOWING SHENAULT

Arizona State's defense has been steady while the young offense has tried to find its footing, holding the first three opponents to a combined 21 points.

The Sun Devils face perhaps their biggest challenge in trying to slow Laviska Shenault.

Colorado's junior receiver had a huge game against Arizona State last year in Tempe, catching 13 passes for 127 yards and scoring four combined touchdowns. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Shenault has 16 catches for 203 yards and two touchdowns through three games this season, with eight catches going for 10 yards or more.

OFFENSIVE STRUGGLES

Arizona State has two freshmen on its offensive line and another, Jayden Daniels, at quarterback.

No surprise then that the Sun Devils are still trying to find an offensive rhythm.

Daniels has been solid in his first three starts, making good decisions and keeping plays alive with his legs. He was composed and had two big runs while orchestrating a late drive in the win over Michigan State.

But Daniels has also been pressured more than Arizona State would like, sacked 10 times and chased from the pocket numerous others.

The Sun Devils also have yet to get Eno Benjamin untracked. He set a school record and was fifth nationally with 1,642 yards rushing a year ago, but has 179 yards on 42 carries so far this year.

Benjamin does have three touchdowns and has been a bigger weapon catching passes out of the backfield, but Arizona State would like to establish him and the run game better. Colorado had a hard time stopping Air Force's triple option last week, so Benjamin could get a heavier load Saturday.

PRODUCTIVE MONTEZ

Montez has been one of the best quarterbacks in school history during his four seasons in Boulder, moving up career lists in every conceivable category.

The senior has been good again this year, throwing for 827 yards and six touchdowns while completing 64% of his passes. He threw for 328 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Arizona State last year.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Preview Capsule: No. 24 Arizona State and Colorado open Pac-12 play
College Football: Arizona State powers past Colorado for 600th win
4 TDs fuel No. 21 Colorado drubbing of Sun Devils, 28-21
Arizona State edges No. 18 Spartans 10-7 in wild last minute
CFB Preview: Arizona State faced with slowing Colorado’s Lindsay

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries