Letter: Water policy

Editor: Reference Gary Beverly’s “New Water Policies speed growth.” I read the report submitted by Herb Dishlip, the paid outside water expert hired by our City Council. Buried in his report was one chilling sentence paraphrased, if the proposed water conservation plans don’t supply enough water for growth, then we can always fall back on the Chino pipeline. No, we do not want this expensive pipeline that will destroy the Verde River.

Virginia Wenzel

Prescott