Letter: Voters sent a message

Editor:The mayor and council tell us that the city is growing at a controlled rate of 2% per year. That may have been true in the past; however, recent approved and pending annexations to the city have set the stage for more rapid growth that threatens to destroy the small-town quality of life that most of us desire.



In this past election with 15,960 citizens demonstrating their preference, Cathey Rusing, a newcomer to city politics, received 11,679 votes. This was 3,000 more than the nearest incumbent council member and twice as many as one other incumbent. Securing only 10,094 of the 15,960 votes cast, the mayor should see that, even unopposed, more than one-third cast a no vote for his leadership.



I can’t help but wonder what the results would have been if Rusing had chosen to run for mayor. This election has sent a message to the mayor and council members that a majority of citizens want a change in the direction the city is going.

Dave Chubon

Prescott