Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Sept. 21
Landscape photography subject of Sept. 24 Camera Club meeting

Granite Basin Lake taken in August 2019. (Michael Wilson/Courtesy)

Granite Basin Lake taken in August 2019. (Michael Wilson/Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 20, 2019 7:27 p.m.

Patrick Bartley will speak on how to make award-winning images without leaving home at the Prescott Camera Club monthly meeting, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Guacamaya’s Mexican Grill, 1317 E. Gurley St. in Prescott.

The talk on landscape photography will include planning, composition and post-processing. Those who wish to dine are encouraged to show up between 5 and 5:15 p.m. For more information, email Kat Davis at pres@prescottcameraclub.com.

