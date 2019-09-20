Landscape photography subject of Sept. 24 Camera Club meeting
Originally Published: September 20, 2019 7:27 p.m.
Patrick Bartley will speak on how to make award-winning images without leaving home at the Prescott Camera Club monthly meeting, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Guacamaya’s Mexican Grill, 1317 E. Gurley St. in Prescott.
The talk on landscape photography will include planning, composition and post-processing. Those who wish to dine are encouraged to show up between 5 and 5:15 p.m. For more information, email Kat Davis at pres@prescottcameraclub.com.
Most Read
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Smoke in the Quad Cities? It's from up north
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Update: Missing Prescott man found alive on Peavine Trail
- Woman rescued after car rolls down hill in Prescott
- Peavine Trail closed while police look for missing Prescott man
- Authorities search for 2 missing men in Yavapai County
- Prescott Valley man missing, endangered
- Update: Man crossing Highway 69 hit by car, taken to Phoenix hospital via helicopter
- 111-year-old railroad bridge over Colorado River burns in Parker
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Smoke in the Quad Cities? It's from up north
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Sept. 3, 2019
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: