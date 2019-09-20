Landscape photography subject of Sept. 24 Camera Club meeting

Patrick Bartley will speak on how to make award-winning images without leaving home at the Prescott Camera Club monthly meeting, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Guacamaya’s Mexican Grill, 1317 E. Gurley St. in Prescott.

The talk on landscape photography will include planning, composition and post-processing. Those who wish to dine are encouraged to show up between 5 and 5:15 p.m. For more information, email Kat Davis at pres@prescottcameraclub.com.