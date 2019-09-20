Hamilton: KFC won't serve meal unless customer is in ambulance

HOLLYWOOD — God bless America, and how’s everybody?

Kentucky Fried Chicken introduced its new KFC Chicken and Donuts Dinner Wednesday. It consists of a large Pepsi-Cola, a large order of fries, and Southern fried chicken in between two glazed donuts. Drive-thru customers are only allowed to order it if they are already in the ambulance.

Felicity Huffman requested she be allowed to stay in the federal women’s correction facility in Dublin, California, about a half hour from San Francisco. It’s one of those country club minimum-security prisons you’d expect California might offer. They only make vanity license plates.

Amazon began testing its new facial recognition software to improve security but they are still working out the bugs They tested the it on the faces of all five-hundred-thirty-five Members of Congress, and identified thirty-eight of them as criminal suspects. That’s a pretty low batting average.

Big Pharma lobbyists are reported working hard in Washington to protect drug patents in any China deal. The law is on their side. Just days after a study was released saying sex is as good for a headache as aspirin, two London prostitutes were arrested for practicing medicine without a license.

Justin Trudeau apologized to Muslims for appearing in brown face at an Aladdin party years ago. Hours later, he apologized to blacks for being in blackface in a high school show. When it was later revealed Justin’s had five car accidents, the Asians accepted his apology before he could give it.

John Bolton blamed the Saudi attack on Trump’s refusal to follow his advice and bomb Iran’s missile base that shot down a U.S. drone months ago. Bolton’s the fastest draw in the West. The five-second rule about picking up the food you drop on the floor means nothing if you have a one-second dog.

President Trump on Tuesday revoked the fifty-year-old executive order that allowed California to set its own auto emission standards. He then visited the border wall construction. He’s switching Southern California back to how it was fifty years ago, when the air was brown and the people were white.

President Trump met with Border Patrol officers and contractors on the Mexican border and showed off the new wall. He said twenty trained mountain climbers couldn’t get over it. The next day in Mexico City, Mexico’s first lady launched a new physical fitness program called Get Climbing.

The New York Times printed an account which claimed that Brett Kavanaugh exposed himself while drunk to a woman at a party thirty-six years ago. The woman doesn’t remember it. The New York Times legal department needs to be reminded that The Whopper is trademarked by Burger King.

The Wall Street Journal reports Radio Shack is coming back following bankruptcy. They will be a store-within-a-store at one hundred Hobby Lobby locations. They have gone bankrupt twice, and business experts say if Radio Shack goes bankrupt one more time it’s eligible to run for president.

The Tokyo Times reports a Japanese brewery in Osaka claims it has brewed a beer that unlike near-beer, tastes exactly like beer, but it has no alcohol at all in it. What’s the point? I’m out of the game now, but it seems to me that drinking beer for the taste is like growing marijuana for the shade.

Life will release a special issue saluting the fateful year of 1969, the year of the Moon landing, Richard Nixon’s inauguration as president, the Miracle Mets, Chappaquiddick, war protests and a certain rock festival in Upstate New York. Fifty years ago, long-hairs were pitching tents, living off the land and bathing in ponds, and it was called Woodstock. Today, it’s called downtown Los Angeles.