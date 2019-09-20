Come listen to the Prescott Ukulele Guild, Sept. 24

The Prescott Ukulele Guild will perform at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 Skoog Blvd., 1st floor auditorium at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

This event will feature songs that you know and a couple you don’t (but are bound to enjoy). There will also be a couple of subgroups, The Rockin’ Ukes and Kanikapila, singin’ and strummin’ for your pleasure.

This is a free event, no registration required. For more information, call 928-759-3040 or visit pvlib.net.

