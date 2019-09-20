Come build at the LEGO Expo, Sept. 24

The LEGO Expo will be held at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. from 4 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

LEGOs and a lot of space will be provided by the library, so just bring your imagination and enthusiasm.

This is a free event for ages 5 and up, presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.

For more information, call 928-777-1537 or e-mail youth.services@prescott-az.gov

