Church News: Week of Sept. 21, 2019

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com — https://www.dcourier.com/faith-values/ — to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be in date order and as space allows. Thank you.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Quilting happens every Thursday at 9 a.m. If interested, please join us. Saturday worship service will be held Sept. 21 at 5 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

Temple B'rith Shalom, Prescott. Shabbat evening service at 6 p.m. Friday, preceded by our Oneg at 5:15 p.m. Saturday morning Torah service at 10 a.m., Parashat Nitzavim, Deuteronomy 29:9 - 30:20 Call 928-708-0018 for details.

Jane’s Hope is a Christian ministry open to anyone who has relinquished a child through abortion or adoption, to share, heal and experience forgiveness through Jesus Christ. The next meeting will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at The Porch at 10 a.m. For more information, contact Mary Ann at maryannwinslow1@gmail.com.

2019 Get Real Men’s Expo is Sept. 21, at Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott. Think of everything unique about men, their passions, activities, sports, man toys and motivational speakers that talk to what makes a man tick, that is what the expo is all about. 928-713-2428 www.FB.com/Get-Real-Mens-Expo.

Gospel music benefit Sept. 21, at 6 p.m., Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2980 Willow Creek Road. The Dawn of Hope Ministry, Inc. will present a program of gospel music and testimony featuring singer/speaker Stephanie Dawn. The program is a benefit for the Child Impact School for the Blind in India. 928-778-0289.

The talented children of Park Avenue Theater, a ministry of Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., is thrilled to announce its 2nd Annual Dinner Show/Auction on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. Appetizers and dinner provided by El Gato Azul. Contact Jennifer Garber at aztrinitychildren@gmail.com to reserve tickets.

Rev. Susan Stacey, originally from England, is a teacher/trainer/founding minister of Fountain of Hope Ministries of America, a ministry who serves the lost/broken victims of sex trafficking in Arizona. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 21 at Aglow International Prescott Lighthouse. Elks Theatre, 117 Gurley Street, Prescott.

All are welcome to join Beit Torah Jewish Congregation, www.onetorah.org, Sept. 21 Shabbat KiTavo third meal service discussion on forgiving and the sixth haftorah of consolation followed by Havdalah and Selichot service, 6 p.m., in Prescott. For details please call: 928-237-0390, 928-227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church has been invited to attend a Panel on Immigration, Saturday, Sept. 21, 1 p.m. at Prescott United Methodist Church on Gurley. Panel members include Laura Rambikur, LMSW, MDiv; Saul Fein, Holocaust survivor; an attorney from AZ Justice For Our Neighbors. Individuals are welcome to attend.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship. Since 1879. 148 S. Marina Street, Prescott, at the downtown plaza. Join our Bible-inspired worship on Sundays 8:45 and 10:30 a.m. Spirited Sunday School classes for adult seniors with coffee and snacks 10:30, a.m. God is good…praise him. New in town…find out about us.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation at 10 a.m. followed by Service featuring inspiring musicians at 10:30 a.m. Youth Program also at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, coffee, refreshments and fellowship after service. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church will be having worship service Saturday, Sept. 21 at 5 p.m. All are welcome. Emmanuel's Grief Group will meet Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29 is God's Work Our Hands Sunday. We projects planned for reaching out to the community.

10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22 at Granite Peak U.U. Congregation, 882 Sunset, Prescott. Reverend Patty Willis asks “What do we each add to our spring?" We will celebrate our community by bringing water from places that are important to us and we will ask what you bring to our community.

Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. Sept. 22 theme is Christ surpasses the value of all material possessions. He is our lasting treasure, who paid the greatest price - ransoming our lives at the cost of His own. 10 a.m. Worship. 11:30 a.m. Bible Study. 928-636-9533. savinggracelutherancvaz.org.

St. Paul's Anglican Church: "A Traditional Anglican Church,” 600 W. Hillside Avenue, Prescott.

Service: Sunday Mass 10:30 a.m. Wednesday: Morning Prayer and Communion 9:30 a.m.

and Evening Prayer and Deacon's Mass 5:30 p.m. Rev. Jerry Ellington 497-426-2091

Treasures and Edibles Sale! Oct. 5, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church. Worship services - Contemporary - 9 a.m., and Traditional - 11 a.m. Sunday School - Children and Youth - 9:15 a.m., and Adult - 10 a.m. Refreshments served after services. Adult Bible Study - Mondays 10 a.m. 735 E Road 1 South. 928-636-2969 for information.

Sunday, Sept. 22 will be a Service of Healing at all four worship services at American Lutheran Church. Those attending will be invited to receive a blessing and be anointed with oil. Following worship, individuals may receive prayers for specific needs by members of ALC's Prayer Ministry. All are welcome!

Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) is a ministry of Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., Prescott, to support moms with kids ages birth to dindergarten. Trinity is sponsoring a MOPS social/registration on Sept. 23 from 9 to 11 a.m. Contact Jennifer at 928-445-4536, ext. 114 for more information.

American Lutheran Church's Terrific Tuesday Luncheon (noon) will feature Todd Noecker, Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home, presenting an advanced planning seminar. Get help planning a meaningful celebration of life and learn how to help your family avoid costly mistakes during their time of grief. Seating is limited to 50. RSVP to 928-445-4348.

Effective Communication and Dementia: Understanding and communicating with those who suffer from memory loss or dementia. Ronda Hatfield, LPN, worked with caregivers and their need for support for 15 years. Presentation and discussion on developing these skills Wednesday, Sept. 25, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Fellowship Hall off Alarcon, First Congregational Church.

Sept. 29, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Mountain View Baptist Church, 395 Pony Place, Dewey, will host a Gospel Music Concert with "Jason Jonkers & The Graves.” You are invited to come and spend a wonderful evening with them. Refreshments will follow. Admission is free but a love offering will be accepted.

Join the American Lutheran Church contemporary worship team as we "Worship in the Park" on Sunday, Sept. 29. Worship at Granite Creek Park begins at 11 a.m. followed by a picnic-style lunch. Games and activities for children will be offered. All are welcome to praise the Lord.

Come one, come all to St. Luke's Episcopal Church Annual Blessing of the Animals at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 6 to have your 2- or 4-legged pets blessed. Located at 2000 Shepherds Lane Prescott.

Introduction to Modern Buddhism with Kadam Michelle Gauthier Tuesdays, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Starts Oct. 22. Unity Church of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave. Just drop in. $10 $5 per student.

Topics include: What is the mind, karma, faith, impermanence, and Buddhism. Everyone welcome! MeditationinNorthernArizona.org/Prescott.

Oktoberfest at Mt. of Faith Lutheran Church will be Friday, Oct. 25 from 4 to 6:30 p.m., 20135 E Stagecoach Trail, Cordes Lakes. German meal, live music by The Sidekicks, door prizes, raffle items and white elephant sale. Proceeds to benefit Mayer Meals on Wheels and beautification of our Church.

The Means of Grace-Lutheranism 101 Study - Sept. 26. God offers, bestows, and seals to people forgiveness of sins, life, and salvation through the Means of Grace. Lutherans recognize this as God's Word and the Sacraments. 4 to 5:30 p.m. Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. 928-636-9533, savinggracelutherancvaz.org.

A Rosary rally will be from noon to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12 at Prescott courthouse plaza (south side.) Meet at Goodwin Street by the horse and cowboy statue. Bring a Rosary, water, hat and prayerful heart. We will be praying the Rosary for America.

Come to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott, and see our beautiful handmade quilt, a raffle item. All funds received will be distributed to our mission recipients who are non-profits located in the tri-city area. The winning ticket will be drawn on Nov. 24.