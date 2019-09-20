31 bison from Grand Canyon sent to Oklahoma tribe
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Over 30 bison roaming Grand Canyon National Park's northern reaches are joining a herd in Oklahoma.
Hundreds of the massive animals have made their home at the Grand Canyon in recent years. But park officials say they're spoiling water sources and harming the landscape.
Officials came up with a plan two years ago to reduce the herd partly by corralling the animals and shipping them elsewhere. Thirty-one bison loaded in multiple livestock trailers were shipped to the Quapaw Tribe in Oklahoma on Wednesday.
Several other bison were fitted with tracking devices and released back into the park.
The bison are descendants of ones introduced to northern Arizona in the early 1990s as part of a crossbreeding experiment. The state allows them to be hunted on the neighboring national forest.
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Smoke in the Quad Cities? It's from up north
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Update: Missing Prescott man found alive on Peavine Trail
- Woman rescued after car rolls down hill in Prescott
- Peavine Trail closed while police look for missing Prescott man
- Authorities search for 2 missing men in Yavapai County
- Prescott Valley man missing, endangered
- Update: Man crossing Highway 69 hit by car, taken to Phoenix hospital via helicopter
- 111-year-old railroad bridge over Colorado River burns in Parker
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Smoke in the Quad Cities? It's from up north
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: