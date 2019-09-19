OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Sept. 20
Weather  55.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Yankees’ Germán on leave under MLB domestic violence policy
MLB

This is an Aug. 31, 2019, photo showing New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German throwing to first in a pickoff attempt during a game against the Oakland Athletics, in New York. Yankees star pitcher Domingo Germán has been placed on administrative leave by the MLB because of domestic violence. (Mary Altaffer/AP, File)

This is an Aug. 31, 2019, photo showing New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German throwing to first in a pickoff attempt during a game against the Oakland Athletics, in New York. Yankees star pitcher Domingo Germán has been placed on administrative leave by the MLB because of domestic violence. (Mary Altaffer/AP, File)

RONALD BLUM, Associated Press
Originally Published: September 19, 2019 11:05 p.m.

NEW YORK — Yankees star pitcher Domingo Germán was placed on administrative leave under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy on Thursday, casting doubt over whether New York’s top winner this season will be available for the playoffs.

Manager Aaron Boone was informed of the decision while he was driving to Yankee Stadium for a game against the Los Angeles Angels. New York was in position to clinch its first AL East title since 2012 with a victory.

“Set baseball aside, this is a bigger issue, obviously,” Boone said. “When you hear the words domestic violence, it’s one of those things that stops you in your tracks.”

Details on what prompted the action weren’t disclosed. MLB said the leave “may last up to seven days, barring an extension.”

The Yankees are likely to begin the AL playoffs on Oct. 4 at home.

A 27-year-old right-hander from the Dominican Republic who made his major league debut in 2017, Germán entered this season with a 2-7 record in 14 starts and 14 relief appearances. He became a full-time member of the rotation after ace Luis Severino got hurt in spring training and is 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA in 24 starts and three relief appearances over 143 innings

Germán was shifted to the bullpen last week as the Yankees limited his innings — he threw 94 in the majors and minors combined last year. He followed CC Sabathia in Wednesday night’s 3-2 loss to the Angels and tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings. Boone said he “heard some of the whispers” that MLB was investigating.

MLB and the union agreed to the domestic violence policy in August 2015. Players get paid while on administrative leave, but if discipline is later imposed the time missed can be converted to an unpaid suspension.

Germán, who has a $577,500 salary, has the right to challenge the administrative leave before an arbitrator. MLB may ask the union to extend administrative leave be extended while it investigates.

Boone and general manager Brian Cashman planned to speak with players before Thursday night’s game.

“I give Major League Baseball and the players’ association credit for doing their part several years ago trying to be ahead of this in putting disciplinary action in place to hopefully being a part of the solution to what is a problem in our society, obviously,” Boone said.

Germán is not allowed to be around the team during the administrative leave.

“There’s no denying the importance of Domingo to our team.” Boone said. “So there is that element of we must continue on and continue to press forward. But it’s also, this is something that touches our society, unfortunately. So, hopefully, that’s a forum for people, players to talk through it.”

In Germán’s absence, the Yankees will formulate their postseason rotation from among Severino, James Paxton, Masahiro Tanaka, Sabathia and J.A. Happ. Severino returned from a lat injury and made his season debut with four scoreless innings Tuesday.

“We have to certainly make plans like he may not a part of it,” Boone said. “It does turn into like losing a player to injury. “

Acquired by the Yankees from Cincinnati while he was under investigation, New York closer Aroldis Chapman was suspended for the first 29 games of the 2016 season under the domestic violence policy.

Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías and Philadelphia outfielder Odubel Herrera have served suspensions under the policy this season, and Pittsburgh closer Felipe Vázquez was put on administrative leave this week after he was charged with statutory sexual assault.

In the NFL, New England receiver Antonio Brown is being investigated for accusations of rape and sexual assault, allegations the player’s lawyer has denied.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Column: MLB Commish signals shift with unprecedented statement
Red Sox hold off Yanks in Game 4, face Astros in ALCS
Yanks rout A’s 7-2 in wild-card game, set up ALDS vs Red Sox
Arrieta, Harper, Machado, Britton get big MLB deals
Holt 1st with postseason cycle, Red Sox rout Yankees 16-1

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries