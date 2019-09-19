Woman burning love letters sparks Nebraska apartment fire
LINCOLN, Neb. — It seems this love was too hot to handle.
Police in Lincoln say a 19-year-old woman sparked an apartment fire Monday by burning love letters from her ex in her bedroom.
Police say the woman used a butane torch to burn the letters and left some of them of the floor. She then went to another room to take a nap. Police say she awoke a short time later to find the carpet on fire.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within minutes. Officials say the fire caused an estimated $4,000 in damage to the building. No one was injured.
The woman was cited for negligent burning.
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Smoke in the Quad Cities? It's from up north
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Woman rescued after car rolls down hill in Prescott
- Peavine Trail closed while police look for missing Prescott man
- Prescott VA supports beleaguered pharmacy chief
- Authorities search for 2 missing men in Yavapai County
- 2 kidnapping victims jump from moving vehicle; 3 Suspects in custody
- Prescott Valley man missing, endangered
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Smoke in the Quad Cities? It's from up north
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Sept. 3, 2019
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: