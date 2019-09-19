What to do with old hotel sign? PV mayor takes poll

Prescott Valley Mayor Kell Palguta is keen on saving the signage of the defunct Prescott Valley Motel, and has suggested on his Facebook page that maybe the incoming property owner, Circle K, can integrate its logo into the vintage 1962-era neon sign.

Palguta has asked his Facebook readers to select the colorful new design to indicate “Yes,” or a darker, almost black-and-white, photo of the original sign for “No.” As of Monday noon, Sept. 17, 24 hours after posting, Palguta said more than 1,600 people have voted, with 81% of voters clicking “Yes, this is acceptable.” About 130 viewers posted comments.

The proposed redesign of the motel sign at the northwest corner of Highway 69 and Navajo Drive shows “Circle K” inserted over the current “Motel” portion, and the existing circular shapes of rider on horseback, the U.S. flag, and “HBO” replaced by “Polar Pop” “ATM” and “Made to Go Great Coffee.” The portion indicating “Lowest Rates” has been swapped out for gas prices.

Palguta said he has spoken to representatives at Circle K, and the proposed rendering on the Facebook post is a collaboration the company designed.

“We told them what we would like to see, and that’s what they came up with,” the mayor said.

His post reads in part: “With Circle K purchasing the old PV Motel the company now has rights to the historical sign to do what they want with.”

Then he asks, “What do you think of this possible design? (NOTE this is NOT a final version of the sign but I’m looking for thoughts.”

Comments on the page include this from Arlene Foster Kister, “It would be great if they left the original sign as is. But the new deign [sic] is an awesome compromise in lieu of tearing it down all together.”

Michele Zulim Schroeder said the City of Fresno, Calif., displays many old business signs on its fairgrounds. “Maybe you have a local place to start a collection of the past business signs,” Schroeder wrote.

Darcy Morger-Grovenstein reminded the mayor that the Circle K resides within the Old Town District and doesn’t reflect the vision for the designated area.

In opposition of saving the sign, Stephanie Gibson said the motel became a “drug-infested flea bag motel” and she wants it torn down.

Others want to keep the sign in its original form. Heather Shores wrote, “This sign is sentimental to me because “M O T E L” was the first word my daughter learned how to spell because of driving by it every day so I think it should be saved.”

Representatives of the Prescott Valley Historical Society have said they don’t have the space to house the sign and therefore aren’t interested in taking over its preservation.

Demolition on the motel grounds began in late August. The town’s SWAT team used the building for training in July, and firefighters held practice on the property in vertical ventilation training in August.

If Circle K approves the design, the original circles with the horseback rider, “HBO” and flag would be returned to the town.

The company also may need to request a sign variance or request the sign be grandfathered in, Palguta said, because the height and square footage may exceed the town’s current sign ordinance. The council would need to approve the request.

No other signs in Prescott Valley are 45 years old and installed prior to the town’s incorporation in 1978, Palguta said. “It’s an opportunity to keep a little bit of history while moving forward. It’s well worth the effort,” he said. “To bring the past into the future, you want a little bit of both.”

He encouraged people to go to his Facebook page post (also shown below) and vote, or email him at kpalguta@pvaz.net. The Town of Prescott Valley also shows the photos.

