Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Sept. 20
Wander the Wild on Sunday at the Highlands Center for Natural History

By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: September 19, 2019 9:12 p.m.

Head to the Windmill House in Chino Valley this weekend and Wander the Wild for the Highlands Center for Natural History.

The 11th annual event on Sunday, Sept. 22, features live music, dinner and select wines and a live auction that has outdoor related travel and adventure packages, educational trips and nature inspired works of art by local artists, according to a news release from the Highland Center for Natural History Marketing and Communications Coordinator Tom Agostino.

Held at the Windmill House in Chino Valley, 1460 W. Road 4 North, Wander the Wild “is our main fundraising event, responsible for providing thousands of children with nature-based learning experiences,” Executive Director Dave Irvine said in the release, adding that it is “responsible for providing thousands of children with nature-based learning experiences, proven to benefit their lives in many ways.”

Tickets for the event, which begins at 2:30 p.m., are $100 per person or $720 for a table of eight, available by calling 928-776-9550 or at www.highlandscenter.org.

Trips to be auctioned include destinations such as a one-week beach combing in Nicaragua, a week-long stay for four in southern Tuscany and a South African photo safari. The educational adventures are to locations throughout Arizona and will be auctioned by Jacy Lee and hosted by Marnie Uhl.

“Feed your sense of adventure by bidding on exotic travel and experience items,” Irvine said.

All the money raised from Wander the Wild goes toward benefiting the Highlands Center for Natural History’s youth education programs which inspire more than 12,000 children annually with quality, creative hands-on outdoor education developed to introduce them to the natural wonders of the Central Arizona Highlands.

Attendees also have the chance to win an Emotion Guster 10.0 Kayak in a drawing, courtesy of Sportsman Warehouse.

For more information about Wander the Wild, visit www.highlandscenter.org.

