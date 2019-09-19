Walk to help more babies be born healthy, Sept. 21

The March of Dimes March for Babies walking event is taking place at Courthouse Plaza, 120 E. Cortez in Prescott at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Come out and walk to help more babies be born healthy on this 3.5 mile walk.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., the walk begins at 8 a.m.

For more information, to donate and to join this event, visit marchforbabies.org/EventInfo?EventID=20542.

