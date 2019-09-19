OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Walk to help more babies be born healthy, Sept. 21

Hundreds of participants will walk to help more babies be born healthy at the March of Dimes March for Babies walk at the courthouse plaza in Prescott on Saturday, Sept. 21. (Les Stukenberg/The Daily Courier, file)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: September 19, 2019 12:14 p.m.

The March of Dimes March for Babies walking event is taking place at Courthouse Plaza, 120 E. Cortez in Prescott at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Come out and walk to help more babies be born healthy on this 3.5 mile walk.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., the walk begins at 8 a.m.

For more information, to donate and to join this event, visit marchforbabies.org/EventInfo?EventID=20542.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

Courthouse Plaza

Walk to End Alzheimer's, Sept. 14

