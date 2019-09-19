Walk to help more babies be born healthy, Sept. 21
Originally Published: September 19, 2019 12:14 p.m.
The March of Dimes March for Babies walking event is taking place at Courthouse Plaza, 120 E. Cortez in Prescott at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21.
Come out and walk to help more babies be born healthy on this 3.5 mile walk.
Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., the walk begins at 8 a.m.
For more information, to donate and to join this event, visit marchforbabies.org/EventInfo?EventID=20542.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
