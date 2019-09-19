Update: Search continues on Peavine Trail for missing man

Wednesday night, Sept. 18, the members of the Yavapai County Search and Rescue Unit - along with assistance from the Arizona Department of Public Safety Air Unit - continued to search for Paul Richards in the areas of the Peavine Trail with no success.

The search went until 11 p.m. and was initiated again Thursday morning at 530 a.m., utilizing personnel on the ground and the addition of the Rescue 1 helicopter from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release.

Authorities have received several leads from the public and detectives are following every one of them. The focus remains the trail system of the Peavine and surrounding area.

During the search efforts on Wednesday, search crews reported seeing unauthorized drones in the search area. Police ask those who may be flying drones to avoid the search area as it creates a hazard for the helicopter that is searching the area. Again, people need to avoid this area as the parking lot at the trailhead remains closed at this time.

Information provided by the Prescott Police Department.