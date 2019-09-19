OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Sept. 19
Weather  77.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Update: Search continues on Peavine Trail for missing man
Drones in area hamper search efforts

Paul Richards, 67, of Prescott was reported missing Wednesday, Sept. 18. He was last seen the previous day and his vehicle was found in the parking lot at the Peavine trailhead on Sundog Ranch Road. (PPD/Courtesy)

Paul Richards, 67, of Prescott was reported missing Wednesday, Sept. 18. He was last seen the previous day and his vehicle was found in the parking lot at the Peavine trailhead on Sundog Ranch Road. (PPD/Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 19, 2019 9:59 a.m.

Wednesday night, Sept. 18, the members of the Yavapai County Search and Rescue Unit - along with assistance from the Arizona Department of Public Safety Air Unit - continued to search for Paul Richards in the areas of the Peavine Trail with no success.

The search went until 11 p.m. and was initiated again Thursday morning at 530 a.m., utilizing personnel on the ground and the addition of the Rescue 1 helicopter from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release.

Authorities have received several leads from the public and detectives are following every one of them. The focus remains the trail system of the Peavine and surrounding area.

During the search efforts on Wednesday, search crews reported seeing unauthorized drones in the search area. Police ask those who may be flying drones to avoid the search area as it creates a hazard for the helicopter that is searching the area. Again, people need to avoid this area as the parking lot at the trailhead remains closed at this time.

Watch dCourier.com for updates as any new information is received throughout the day.

Click HERE to view the first story on this search.

Information provided by the Prescott Police Department.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Peavine Trail closed while police look for missing Prescott man
Update: Missing Prescott man found alive on Peavine Trail
Search and rescue, air search teams help hikers in Sedona-area
Missing Prescott man’s pickup found at remote ranch; search for him continues
Prescott closes main Peavine Trailhead after damage from storm microburst

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries