OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Sept. 19
Weather  77.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Update: Missing Prescott man found alive on Peavine Trail

Paul Richards, 67, of Prescott was reported missing Wednesday, Sept. 18. He was last seen the previous day and his vehicle was found in the parking lot at the Peavine trailhead on Sundog Ranch Road. (PPD/Courtesy)

Paul Richards, 67, of Prescott was reported missing Wednesday, Sept. 18. He was last seen the previous day and his vehicle was found in the parking lot at the Peavine trailhead on Sundog Ranch Road. (PPD/Courtesy)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: September 19, 2019 4:16 p.m.

A Prescott man who was reported missing Wednesday, Sept. 18, was found at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Paul Richards, 67, was located on Tree House Loop on the Peavine Trail in Prescott, according to a Prescott Police Department (PPD) news release.

Though in need of medical attention, Richards was alert and talking when first responders made contact with him, PPD reported.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, fire department units and Lifeline Ambulance were in route to Richard's location and the Arizona Department of Public Safety Ranger helicopter was dispatched from the north Phoenix area to assist in the rescue effort.

Police continue to ask people to avoid the area until the rescue mission is completed.

Watch the Courier for updates.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Update: Search continues on Peavine Trail for missing man
Peavine Trail closed while police look for missing Prescott man
Prescott Police officers shoot, wound man throwing knives at them
Update: Prescott man identified as suspect in officer-involved shooting
Missing Prescott Valley man found safe

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries