Update: Missing Prescott man found alive on Peavine Trail
A Prescott man who was reported missing Wednesday, Sept. 18, was found at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, police said.
Paul Richards, 67, was located on Tree House Loop on the Peavine Trail in Prescott, according to a Prescott Police Department (PPD) news release.
Though in need of medical attention, Richards was alert and talking when first responders made contact with him, PPD reported.
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, fire department units and Lifeline Ambulance were in route to Richard's location and the Arizona Department of Public Safety Ranger helicopter was dispatched from the north Phoenix area to assist in the rescue effort.
Police continue to ask people to avoid the area until the rescue mission is completed.
Watch the Courier for updates.
