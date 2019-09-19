Trump says gun negotiations going 'very slowly'
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is pouring cold water on prospects for a bipartisan compromise on gun legislation, even as his aides circulate a draft plan on Capitol Hill.
Trump tells Fox News in an interview aired Thursday no deal is imminent. Six weeks after mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, Trump says, "We're going very slowly."
Trump says he doesn't want "bad people" to have weapons, but won't allow any plan to move forward that takes guns away from law-abiding people.
Trump says Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke's call last week to confiscate AR-15-style rifles has made it more difficult for Republicans to make an agreement. Trump says: "A lot of people think this is just a way of taking away guns." He adds he won't let that happen.
