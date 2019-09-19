SWOOP into ’Tis Art Center & Gallery’s third floor banquet hall this weekend for the fourth annual Art SWOOP for Art Education 2019 featuring all new 12 inch by 12 inch works, sculpture, ceramics, wearable art and jewelry by local artists.

“It’s all done by Prescott arear artists,” said ’Tis Art Center & Gallery Marketing and Art Education Director Patti Ortiz, adding that even anyone not familiar with the art the event usually gets can see their value and range “from very traditional pieces on up to abstracts.”

Tickets are $25 in advance, available at www.tisartgallery.com, or $30 at the door. Each ticket comes with a number which is randomly drawn at the time of arrival and about 45 minutes into the gathering, numbers will be called starting with one. The person holding the number then gets the opportunity to swoop in and retrieve an art piece of their choosing from the art SWOOP gallery. It’s an event that brings all the artists together and encourages them to gather and share their art, almost becoming like a swap, Ortiz said.

The money raised from the Saturday, Sept. 21, event goes toward ’Tis Art Center & Gallery’s art education programs, she said. It generally brings in around $2,000, Ortiz said. Those programs encourage the STEAM educational approach to learning, she said.

“That’s where you take Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics into play, Ortiz said. “What people don’t realize is when our kids are working on projects, yes they’re art projects but they’re learning about science and they’re learning about engineering and how things work.”

The Art SWOOP for Art Education 2019 is also the night of the annual Convergence of Creative Spirits, where those attending are invited to attend in the persona of an artist, work of art or art movement. Past years have seen the likes of Salvador Dali and his tamed elephant, “Mama” Lisa, The Girl with the Pearl Erring, Bob Ross, Rosie the Riveter, Picasso’s Woman with a Red Hat, Laurie Anderson, Whistler’s Mom and Op Art. Someone almost always comes as Freda Kahlo, Ortiz said. The personas will be introduced in an art history lesson, she said.

For more information, to preview the Art SWOOP gallery or to purchase tickets, visit www.tisartgallery.com. It begins at 3 p.m.

’Tis Art Center & Gallery is located at 105 S. Cortez St.