OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Sept. 20
Weather  55.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

SWOOP into ’Tis

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: September 19, 2019 10:02 p.m.

SWOOP into ’Tis Art Center & Gallery’s third floor banquet hall this weekend for the fourth annual Art SWOOP for Art Education 2019 featuring all new 12 inch by 12 inch works, sculpture, ceramics, wearable art and jewelry by local artists.

“It’s all done by Prescott arear artists,” said ’Tis Art Center & Gallery Marketing and Art Education Director Patti Ortiz, adding that even anyone not familiar with the art the event usually gets can see their value and range “from very traditional pieces on up to abstracts.”

Tickets are $25 in advance, available at www.tisartgallery.com, or $30 at the door. Each ticket comes with a number which is randomly drawn at the time of arrival and about 45 minutes into the gathering, numbers will be called starting with one. The person holding the number then gets the opportunity to swoop in and retrieve an art piece of their choosing from the art SWOOP gallery. It’s an event that brings all the artists together and encourages them to gather and share their art, almost becoming like a swap, Ortiz said.

The money raised from the Saturday, Sept. 21, event goes toward ’Tis Art Center & Gallery’s art education programs, she said. It generally brings in around $2,000, Ortiz said. Those programs encourage the STEAM educational approach to learning, she said.

“That’s where you take Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics into play, Ortiz said. “What people don’t realize is when our kids are working on projects, yes they’re art projects but they’re learning about science and they’re learning about engineering and how things work.”

The Art SWOOP for Art Education 2019 is also the night of the annual Convergence of Creative Spirits, where those attending are invited to attend in the persona of an artist, work of art or art movement. Past years have seen the likes of Salvador Dali and his tamed elephant, “Mama” Lisa, The Girl with the Pearl Erring, Bob Ross, Rosie the Riveter, Picasso’s Woman with a Red Hat, Laurie Anderson, Whistler’s Mom and Op Art. Someone almost always comes as Freda Kahlo, Ortiz said. The personas will be introduced in an art history lesson, she said.

For more information, to preview the Art SWOOP gallery or to purchase tickets, visit www.tisartgallery.com. It begins at 3 p.m.

’Tis Art Center & Gallery is located at 105 S. Cortez St.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Gallery hosting third annual Art SWOOP for Art Education Saturday
Annual Art Swoop benefits art education programs, Sept. 21
‘Tis puts on winter eclectic works exhibit
Fourth Friday Art Walk turns 15
Gallery Guide: Aug. 31

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries