OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Sept. 19
Weather  77.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
Traffic stop, SWAT raid result in meth, heroin, fentanyl seizures

From left to right. Larry Toomer, 69, Rebecca Zuniga, 39, Stephen Moore, 49, and Cynthia Salas, 20, were arrested after a traffic stop and SWAT raid in Chino Valley Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. (YCSO/Courtesy)

From left to right. Larry Toomer, 69, Rebecca Zuniga, 39, Stephen Moore, 49, and Cynthia Salas, 20, were arrested after a traffic stop and SWAT raid in Chino Valley Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 19, 2019 11:57 a.m.

Four alleged drug dealers are behind bars due to a traffic stop and subsequent SWAT (special weapons and tactics) raid in Chino Valley Monday, Sept. 16.

Around 2 a.m. that day, 69-year-old Larry Toomer from Phoenix and 20-year-old Cynthia Salas from Surprise were arrested on numerous drug charges following a traffic stop by Chino Valley Police officers at Highway 89 and Old Highway 89, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) news release.

photo

Thirty grams of methamphetamine, 10 fentanyl pills, drug paraphernalia and a handgun were found in a blue Toyota Tundra driven by Larry Toomer Monday morning, Sept. 16, 2019. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Officers were given consent to search the vehicle and found 30 grams of methamphetamine, 10 fentanyl pills, drug paraphernalia and a handgun.

During the investigation, officers learned Toomer had transported about 2 ounces of meth to a home in the 1600 block of Grasshopper Lane, Chino Valley.

Detectives from Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) were notified and began an investigation into Toomer’s activities. They confirmed Toomer had been selling and delivering drugs to the home on Grasshopper Lane, so they filed for a search warrant of the residence, according to the release.

Those suspected of living at the home were believed to have extensive histories of violence, so a SWAT raid was coordinated. Backed up by PANT detectives, Chino Valley Police officers and Prescott Police officers, a YCSO SWAT team forced entry into the home at about 1:30 p.m. Monday, according to the release.

As soon as officers made entry, a

photo

Drugs and related paraphernalia seized during the SWAT raid of a home in the 1600 block of Grasshopper Lane in Chino Valley Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. (YCSO/Courtesy)

man later identified as 49-year-old Stephen Moore ran to the back door, but was taken into custody before managing to escape, the release sates. Another man and 39-year-old Rebecca Zuniga were also detained. Zuniga had outstanding warrants from the Arizona Department of Corrections and the Prescott Valley Police Department.

Drugs, including meth, heroin and marijuana, were found in just about every room of the house, detectives reported.

Between the traffic stop and SWAT raid, the items seized amounted to 110 grams of methamphetamine, 7.22 grams of heroin, 10 Fentanyl pills, one vehicle, one gun and over $500 in cash. Detectives also recovered drug paraphernalia, scales, syringes and packaging for drug sales.

Toomer was booked into the Yavapai County jail on charges of possession of a Dangerous drug for sale, transportation of a dangerous drug, possession of a narcotic drug for sale, transportation of a narcotic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, use of an electronic communication device in a drug offense and misconduct involving weapons. He remains in-custody on a $25,000 bond.

Salas was booked for possession of a dangerous drug for sale, transportation of a dangerous drug, possession of a narcotic drug for sale, transportation of a narcotic drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She remains in-custody on a $25,000 bond.

Moore was booked for possession of a dangerous drug for sale, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains in-custody on a $25,000 bond.

Zuniga was booked for possession of a dangerous drug for sale, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held without bond.

Additional charges against two more suspects – one of whom wasn't in the home during the SWAT raid – are pending.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
Two suspects arrested in meth and heroin bust
P.A.N.T. Detectives arrest suspect in possession of methamphetamine for sale
Hundreds of fentanyl pills, 10 pounds of meth seized by Sheriff’s Office K9 team
PANT makes arrests involving alleged use, sale of fentanyl

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries