Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley

Four alleged drug dealers are behind bars due to a traffic stop and subsequent SWAT (special weapons and tactics) raid in Chino Valley Monday, Sept. 16.

Around 2 a.m. that day, 69-year-old Larry Toomer from Phoenix and 20-year-old Cynthia Salas from Surprise were arrested on numerous drug charges following a traffic stop by Chino Valley Police officers at Highway 89 and Old Highway 89, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) news release.

Officers were given consent to search the vehicle and found 30 grams of methamphetamine, 10 fentanyl pills, drug paraphernalia and a handgun.

During the investigation, officers learned Toomer had transported about 2 ounces of meth to a home in the 1600 block of Grasshopper Lane, Chino Valley.

Detectives from Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) were notified and began an investigation into Toomer’s activities. They confirmed Toomer had been selling and delivering drugs to the home on Grasshopper Lane, so they filed for a search warrant of the residence, according to the release.

Those suspected of living at the home were believed to have extensive histories of violence, so a SWAT raid was coordinated. Backed up by PANT detectives, Chino Valley Police officers and Prescott Police officers, a YCSO SWAT team forced entry into the home at about 1:30 p.m. Monday, according to the release.

As soon as officers made entry, a

man later identified as 49-year-old Stephen Moore ran to the back door, but was taken into custody before managing to escape, the release sates. Another man and 39-year-old Rebecca Zuniga were also detained. Zuniga had outstanding warrants from the Arizona Department of Corrections and the Prescott Valley Police Department.

Drugs, including meth, heroin and marijuana, were found in just about every room of the house, detectives reported.

Between the traffic stop and SWAT raid, the items seized amounted to 110 grams of methamphetamine, 7.22 grams of heroin, 10 Fentanyl pills, one vehicle, one gun and over $500 in cash. Detectives also recovered drug paraphernalia, scales, syringes and packaging for drug sales.

Toomer was booked into the Yavapai County jail on charges of possession of a Dangerous drug for sale, transportation of a dangerous drug, possession of a narcotic drug for sale, transportation of a narcotic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, use of an electronic communication device in a drug offense and misconduct involving weapons. He remains in-custody on a $25,000 bond.

Salas was booked for possession of a dangerous drug for sale, transportation of a dangerous drug, possession of a narcotic drug for sale, transportation of a narcotic drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She remains in-custody on a $25,000 bond.

Moore was booked for possession of a dangerous drug for sale, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains in-custody on a $25,000 bond.

Zuniga was booked for possession of a dangerous drug for sale, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held without bond.

Additional charges against two more suspects – one of whom wasn't in the home during the SWAT raid – are pending.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.