Lightning keeps Prescott forest fire crews busy

PRESCOTT - The Surprise Fire is burning in the Granite Basin Recreation Area 7 miles north and east of Prescott. Fire crews are currently prepping pre-existing handlines, natural features, and road systems as containment lines.

After taking into consideration the fire’s location, the fuels it is burning in and current and predicted weather firefighters will begin burning operations along those containment features allowing it to burn and consume dense forest fuels, according to a news release. The fire poses no danger or threat to any residents or structures, but smoke will be visible to motorists traveling in the area and residents of Prescott.

The following closures are in place for public and firefighter safety. Yavapai Campground will be closed until Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019; along with Trail #349, Balancing Rock Trail and Trail #350, Surprise Spring Trail.

Granite Basin Road, Granite Basin Lake, Day-Use Areas and trails in the Granite Basin Recreation Area will remain open; however, forest visitors should expect delays due to firefighters working on the roadway and smoke. Forest officials ask visitors to consider using alternative locations to recreate over the weekend to avoid impacts from smoke. Please call the Bradshaw Ranger District at 928-443-8000 for more information.

LIGHTNING

In addition to the Surprise Fire, Prescott National Forest firefighters have been busy responding to an additional seven lightning caused fires as a result from the monsoonal thunderstorms that crossed the Prescott National Forest. Varying in size, those fires are all currently contained, in monitor status or firefighters are on scene.

The public can obtain additional information via the following:

• Fire Information, 928-925-1111

• Prescott NF Forest Website: http://www.fs.usda.gov/prescott/

• Twitter: @PrescottNF

• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PrescottNF/

• Local Ranger Stations: Bradshaw Ranger District, 928-443-8000; Chino Valley Ranger District, 928-777-2200; Verde Ranger District, 928-567-4121.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.