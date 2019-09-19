OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Sept. 19
Highway 69 northbound closed between Prescott Lakes Parkway, Yavpe Connector due to crash

The Prescott Valley Police Department issued an alert at 5:10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, stating that Highway 69 between Prescott Lakes Parkway and the Yavpe Connector is closed due to a serious crash. (ADOT Twitter account screenshot)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: September 19, 2019 5:31 p.m.

The Prescott Valley Police Department issued an alert at 5:10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, stating that Highway 69 between Prescott Lakes Parkway and the Yavpe Connector is closed due to a serious crash.

The southbound lanes on Highway 69 at milepost 294 have since opened, according to an Arizona Department of Transportation tweet. But the northbound lanes remain closed.

The details of the accident were not immediately available. Watch The Daily Courier and dCourier.com for more.

