Go for a naturalist walk at Highlands Center for Natural History, Saturday, Sept. 21

Come shake off the week with a Saturday morning hike at the Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Rd. in Prescott from 8:30 to 10 a.m. on Sept. 21.

Diverse and impressive rock formations are found along the Highlands Center trails. Phyllite, conglomerates, intrusive dikes and even the banded iron formation are all found within a comfortable walking distance from the James Learning Center. In this Naturalist-lead walk, visit some of these impressive formations, learn how they were formed, how to identify them and much more.

Note: This walk does involve walking over uneven surfaces so that rocks can be viewed. Please plan accordingly.

This is a free program, but please click here to RSVP.

For more information, visit highlandscenter.org.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.