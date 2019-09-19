OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Sept. 19
Weather  77.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Go for a naturalist walk at Highlands Center for Natural History, Saturday, Sept. 21

(Highlands Center for Natural History)

(Highlands Center for Natural History)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: September 19, 2019 10:28 a.m.

Come shake off the week with a Saturday morning hike at the Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Rd. in Prescott from 8:30 to 10 a.m. on Sept. 21.

Diverse and impressive rock formations are found along the Highlands Center trails. Phyllite, conglomerates, intrusive dikes and even the banded iron formation are all found within a comfortable walking distance from the James Learning Center. In this Naturalist-lead walk, visit some of these impressive formations, learn how they were formed, how to identify them and much more.

Note: This walk does involve walking over uneven surfaces so that rocks can be viewed. Please plan accordingly.

This is a free program, but please click here to RSVP.

For more information, visit highlandscenter.org.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

Highlands Center for Natural History

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Free hikes move to fall hours this month
Take a hike, get a medallion, enter to win a $200 gift card
Highlands partners with Prescott for hikes
The Highlands Center for Natural History hosts festival
Hiking Spree hits the trail on Saturday

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries