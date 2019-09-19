Go for a naturalist walk at Highlands Center for Natural History, Saturday, Sept. 21
Come shake off the week with a Saturday morning hike at the Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Rd. in Prescott from 8:30 to 10 a.m. on Sept. 21.
Diverse and impressive rock formations are found along the Highlands Center trails. Phyllite, conglomerates, intrusive dikes and even the banded iron formation are all found within a comfortable walking distance from the James Learning Center. In this Naturalist-lead walk, visit some of these impressive formations, learn how they were formed, how to identify them and much more.
Note: This walk does involve walking over uneven surfaces so that rocks can be viewed. Please plan accordingly.
This is a free program, but please click here to RSVP.
For more information, visit highlandscenter.org.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Smoke in the Quad Cities? It's from up north
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Woman rescued after car rolls down hill in Prescott
- Authorities search for 2 missing men in Yavapai County
- Prescott VA supports beleaguered pharmacy chief
- Peavine Trail closed while police look for missing Prescott man
- 2 kidnapping victims jump from moving vehicle; 3 Suspects in custody
- Prescott Valley man missing, endangered
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Smoke in the Quad Cities? It's from up north
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: