OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Sept. 20
Weather  55.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Gameday Glance: Flagstaff at Prescott – Week 5
Prep Football

Prescott's sam Giordan (23), Aaron Greene (4) and Nathan Wright (31) tackle the punter for a big loss as the Badgers held their 2019 home opener at Ken Lindley Field Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, File)

Prescott's sam Giordan (23), Aaron Greene (4) and Nathan Wright (31) tackle the punter for a big loss as the Badgers held their 2019 home opener at Ken Lindley Field Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, File)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: September 19, 2019 11:12 p.m.

Gameday Glance: Flagstaff at Prescott – Week 5

Who: Flagstaff Eagles at Prescott Badgers

When: Friday, Sept. 20, 7 p.m.

Where: Bill Shepard Field, Prescott, Arizona

Courier Coverage: Follow sports writer Aaron Valdez on Twitter at @valaaron_94 for updates on Friday night’s game.

Coaches: Prescott – Cody Collett (36-19, 6th season); Flagstaff – Todd Hanley (2-1, 1st season)

Records: Prescott (2-2, 0-0 Grand Canyon); Flagstaff (2-1, 0-0 Grand Canyon)

Last Week: Prescott – Sylas Espitia ran for two touchdowns, Dellin Boyd threw for two more and the Badgers scored 30 unanswered points in the first half in a 46-0 blowout over Deer Valley; Flagstaff – After winning their first two games of the season, the Eagles stumbled against Tempe in a 18-7 loss last week.

Last Meeting: Prescott 27, Flagstaff 24 (OT) (Sept. 14, 2018, at NAU Walkup Skydome)

The Setting: Prescott began the fall with two straight losses to more-than quality opponents in Desert Edge and Canyon Del Oro, which will likely be ranked when the AIA releases its first round of power point rankings Tuesday, Oct. 1, but have since bounced back for two consecutive wins. Look for the Badgers to key in on Flagstaff’s running game, potentially stacking the box to stop senior running back Luis Jaramillo and company.

Players to Watch: Prescott – Sr. QB/FS Dellin Boyd, Sr. RB Sylas Espitia; Sr. WR/DB Jacob Police; Sr. TE/DE Aaron Greene; Sr. LB/RB Sam Giordan; Sr. DT/ Nathan Goligoski; Flagstaff – Sr. QB Joe Weidinger; Sr. RB Luis Jaramillo; Jr. WR Jace Wetzel;

New Field: With the $2.5 million project at Bill Shepard Field nearly complete, Prescott will host Flagstaff for homecoming on a brand new artificial turf Friday night. The new stadium lights, field and even railings in the home side’s bleachers are all installed. Only the track remains, which is scheduled to be complete by next month.

Homecoming Activities: Alumni are welcome to join in on the 5 p.m. tailgate party on the senior patio. Gates open at 5 p.m., while Native Air will fly in a helicopter with the game ball. The homecoming king and queen will also be crowned at halftime.

Weather: 66 degrees at kickoff, clear, 22% humidity, 7 mph SSW, sunset at 6:31 p.m.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Gameday Glance: Canyon Del Oro at Prescott — Week 2
Gameday Glance: Prescott at Deer Valley — Week 4
Gameday Glance: Moon Valley at Prescott – Week 3
Gameday Glance: Prescott at Desert Edge — Week 1
Gameday Glance: #16 Flagstaff Eagles at #20 Prescott Badgers

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries