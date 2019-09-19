OFFERS
Friday Catchall: Get out the vote, avoid fake news, clutter

mugshot photo
By Tim Wiederaenders | TWieds_editor
Originally Published: September 19, 2019 9:13 p.m.

The Friday Catchall:

• VOTING CYCLE – The next chance to vote is coming up fast. Yavapai County Recorder Leslie Hoffman reports upcoming elections for the City of Prescott (council – one seat), Town of Dewey-Humboldt (APS franchise agreement), and Inscription Canyon Ranch Sanitary District all on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Voting is important to me; as President Reagan said, “The right to vote is the crown jewel of American liberties.”

The City of Prescott’s primary last month saw 52.38% turnout, which was down from 59% in 2017. Sorry, we should have 100% of registered voters going to the polls or mailing in their ballots.

So, mark your calendars – to be eligible to vote, you must register by Monday, Oct. 7; visit the Recorder’s Office, 1015 Fair St., Room 228, Prescott.

Also know that election materials cannot be forwarded. If you have changes to your mailing address, contact them at 928-771-3248 or visit www.servicearizona.com to update your voter registration by Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.

Ballots start going out early next month.

• MISSED-TAKE — We made a mistake. Earlier this week the Courier published one letter twice. No excuses — we had one Word document labeled with the writer’s name, and another labeled with who he was writing about. Go figure.

I received some comments that were quite funny, tongue-in-cheek. One asked if the letter was so great we decided to run it both days.

Nope, sorry – it was an oversight.

Thank you too to the guy who offered his proofing services.

• COAL PLANTS – Have you ever seen the screed going around about our coal plants? It counts them up …

The EU has 468 – building 27 more ... total 495.

Turkey has 56 – building 93 more ... total 149.

South Africa has 79 – building 24 more ... total 103.

India has 589 – building 446 more ... total 1,036.

Philippines has 19 – building 60 more ... total 79.

South Korea has 58 – building 26 more ... total 84.

Japan has 90 – building 45 more ... total 135.

China has 2,363 – building 1,171 more ... total 3,534.

That’s 5,615 projected coal powered plants in just eight countries.

The USA has 15 – building 0 more ... total 15.

And Democrat politicians with their “green new deal” want to shut down those 15 plants in order to “save” the planet.

You get the idea. And, while I am not a Democrat, at least one number is wrong there. Call it fake news.

In a simple Googling around to check these numbers I found, yes, China has a lot, but the United States has more than 15. Try 86, according to three reputable websites.

Those 86 do pale in comparison to the list. But, at least one lesson here is you cannot trust all of those emails, “fact” posts on social media, etc. Let’s keep all parties and political persuasions honest.

• CLUTTER FACT – Do you do garage sales? How much of your “stuff” is saleable? According to a study by ServiceMaster, Arizonans are hoarding $452 worth of items per household – items that are a fire hazard or are unused.

By the way, the total estimate for the state – unused goods, etc. – tops $1 billion.

Are you a hoarder or a minimalist? Email me at twieds@prescottaz.com. You must have a story to tell!

• PICK OF THE WEEK – (Proving there’s always something good to do in the Prescott area that’s cheap or free): This week it’s a tie – a balloon festival in Prescott Valley, 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Entertainment District — or the Prescott Pow Wow at Watson Lake Park, starting at 3 p.m. today, 10 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. Visit The Hap on dCourier.com for more information.

Enjoy!

Tim Wiederaenders is the senior news editor for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter @TWieds_editor. Reach him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or twieds@prescottaz.com.

