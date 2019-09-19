OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sept. 19
Come out for Agua Fria Festival in Dewey-Humboldt, Sept. 21

The Agua Fria Festival is being held on East Main Street in Humboldt from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21. (Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society)

The Agua Fria Festival is being held on East Main Street in Humboldt from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21. (Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: September 19, 2019 10:50 a.m.

The Agua Fria Festival is being held on East Main Street in Humboldt from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21.

A celebration of Arizona's first street festival that was held in 1907. Join the pet parade at 9 a.m. followed by the wildly popular Old West Parade down Main Street. Wine tasting by Mogollon Vineyards, cowboy poetry, free contests, pie tasting, talent show, gunfights on Main Street by Prescott Regulators & Their Shady Ladies, live music by Sky Daddy, food vendors, arts & craft vendors, raffles, games & prizes, music & announcements by Rhythm & Boots, pan for real gold and so much more.

Fun for all ages. Admission is $3 at the event or purchase in advance from Gifts & Games in Humboldt Station on Main Street. This event is a fundraiser that supports the Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society.

For more information, visit aguafriafestival.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

Main St, Dewey-Humboldt, AZ

