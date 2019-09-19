Come listen to the music of Janis Joplin at the Elks, Sept. 21

Come enjoy the music of Janis Joplin and Friends at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Award-winning singer/producer Katherine Byrnes brings the passion of legendary performer and rock icon Janis Joplin to the stage in “Piece of My Heart” – a concert that pays tribute to the musical zeitgeist of the 60s. In addition to Janis’ iconic songs such as “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Tell Mama” and “Piece of My Heart," the show includes numbers saluting Janis’ contemporaries and influences such as Jefferson Airplane, Jimi Hendrix, Kris Kristofferson and more.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit prescottelkstheater.com.

