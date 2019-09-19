Come listen to the music of Janis Joplin at the Elks, Sept. 21
Come enjoy the music of Janis Joplin and Friends at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21.
Award-winning singer/producer Katherine Byrnes brings the passion of legendary performer and rock icon Janis Joplin to the stage in “Piece of My Heart” – a concert that pays tribute to the musical zeitgeist of the 60s. In addition to Janis’ iconic songs such as “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Tell Mama” and “Piece of My Heart," the show includes numbers saluting Janis’ contemporaries and influences such as Jefferson Airplane, Jimi Hendrix, Kris Kristofferson and more.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit prescottelkstheater.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Smoke in the Quad Cities? It's from up north
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Woman rescued after car rolls down hill in Prescott
- Peavine Trail closed while police look for missing Prescott man
- Prescott VA supports beleaguered pharmacy chief
- Authorities search for 2 missing men in Yavapai County
- 2 kidnapping victims jump from moving vehicle; 3 Suspects in custody
- Prescott Valley man missing, endangered
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Smoke in the Quad Cities? It's from up north
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Sept. 3, 2019
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: