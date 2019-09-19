OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Sept. 20
Come listen to the music of Janis Joplin at the Elks, Sept. 21

Award-wining singer/producer Katherine Byrnes brings the passion of legendary performer and rock icon Janis Joplin to the stage in "Piece of My Heart" at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center in Prescott on Saturday, Sept. 21. (Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center)

Award-wining singer/producer Katherine Byrnes brings the passion of legendary performer and rock icon Janis Joplin to the stage in “Piece of My Heart” at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center in Prescott on Saturday, Sept. 21. (Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: September 19, 2019 10:55 p.m.

Piece of My Heart - The Music and Friends of Janis Joplin TRAILER by Katherine Byrnes

Come enjoy the music of Janis Joplin and Friends at the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Award-winning singer/producer Katherine Byrnes brings the passion of legendary performer and rock icon Janis Joplin to the stage in “Piece of My Heart” – a concert that pays tribute to the musical zeitgeist of the 60s. In addition to Janis’ iconic songs such as “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Tell Mama” and “Piece of My Heart," the show includes numbers saluting Janis’ contemporaries and influences such as Jefferson Airplane, Jimi Hendrix, Kris Kristofferson and more.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit prescottelkstheater.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

Prescott Elks Theater

