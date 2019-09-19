Annual Art Swoop benefits art education programs, Sept. 21

The Art SWOOP and Gathering of Creative Spirit Costume Party will take place at 'Tis Art Center & Gallery, 105 S. Cortez St. in Prescott from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The Art SWOOP is similar to a white elephant gift exchange, except no one can take the SWOOPed item once it is SWOOPED.

Each entry fee comes with a number which is randomly drawn at the time of arrival. About 45 minutes into the gathering, numbers will be called beginning with the number one. The person with that number gets the opportunity to swoop up one art piece of their choosing from the ART SWOOP gallery of original 12” x 12” 2- D works, various sized 3- D works, wearable art and jewelry.

A prepaid SWOOP ticket is $25 ($30 at the event). Each ticket includes great food, libations and art treasure. Creative spirit costume participation is encouraged, but not required. This fundraiser benefits the ‘Tis art education programs for children and adults.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit tisartgallery.com.